 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
"Hamlet" opening Sept. 10 in Kenosha
0 Comments
Shakespeare on stage

"Hamlet" opening Sept. 10 in Kenosha

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To be or not to be?

This “Hamlet” will definitely be — in that it’s being staged at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

What it won’t be, however, is the same-old “Hamlet.”

The tortured main character — who gives Shakespeare’s tragedy its name and some of its most famous lines — “is kind of a jerk,” said Dylan S. Roberts, who is directing the Fleeing Artists Theatre production.

“When I was younger, I viewed Hamlet as the hero,” Roberts said. “But now that I’m older, I see that it’s more complicated. He harasses all the women in the show, and he’s not a good guy.”

The audience forgives the young prince, Roberts said, “because we get to hear what he’s thinking. But we have to acknowledge that he’s not the best person in the world.”

Roberts, an Appleton native, is a 2010 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside theater department and has been a professional actor and director since 2013. He’s based in Chicago, where he is a member of Midsommer Flight, a theater company that performs free Shakespeare plays in parks during the summer season.

Directing “Hamlet,” he said, “was on my list to do. I’ve always been fascinated by the show.”

COVID complications

Mounting any type of live performance during a global pandemic is risky business, as Roberts discovered.

“Rehearsals have been going great, but there was one big snafu,” he said. “I got COVID, even though I’m fully vaccinated, and had to sit out two weeks.” (It was an extremely mild case, but he still had to be quarantined for 14 days.)

Kyle David Perry — the show’s assistant director and stage manager — took over directing duties “and did an outstanding job,” Roberts said.

Perry, a 2017 UW-Parkside theater graduate who just moved to Chicago to do more directing and work on a screenplay, joined the production because he wanted “to work on a Shakespeare tragedy — I’d only done comedies. I also wanted to work with Dylan (Roberts) and this great company.”

Filling in for Roberts “was nerve wracking for me,” Perry said. “He’s sort of a scholar when it comes to ‘Hamlet,’ so I had big shoes to fill. I wanted to make sure we continued his vision for the show.”

At its heart, Perry said, the story “is about grief: Each character is going through grief, and grief can make you go crazy. How do we deal with that?”

Playing Ophelia

One character who famously has mental health challenges is Ophelia. She is a young noblewoman with connections to the main characters, as the daughter of Polonius, sister of Laertes and potential wife of Prince Hamlet.

Due to Hamlet’s actions, she ends up in a state of madness that ultimately leads to her drowning.

Erin Dillion — a UW-Parkside theater/lighting design student who is playing Ophelia — “wanted this role so much,” she said. “I think she has a lot of complexities.”

The play, she said, “could actually be called ‘The Tragedies of Ophelia.’ She becomes a ball of despair and sadness.”

After working on the show, “I feel like I really know her and am protective of her,” Dillon said of her character.

Playing the queen

Julie Brouton — who calls herself “a frequent flier” at the Rhode as a busy volunteer — is performing in her third show with Fleeing Artists.

She plays Queen Gertrude, Hamlet’s mother.

“I always wanted to play her, and now I’m old enough for the role,” Brouton said, laughing during a recent rehearsal break.

The Round Beach, Ill., resident said Gertrude “is in survival mode. She’s always been a queen and a mother. If she isn’t that anymore, who is she? She sees what she wants to see until it’s too late.”

This production, she said, “allows us to really dig into the script. We’re really playing up the humor. I think the audience will be surprised by all the humor in the show. It’s such an intense show, too, full of passions.”

If you go

What: Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s tragedy “Hamlet”

When: Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 10), 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 11) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 12).

Where: The Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St.

Admission: $13 for adults and $10 for students, senior citizens, members of the military, teachers and first responders. (Bring an ID for a discount.) Tickets will be available at the door and can be ordered online in advance at the theater troupe’s Facebook page.

About the play: The tragedy was written by William Shakespeare sometime between 1599 and 1601. It is Shakespeare’s longest play, with 29,551 words. Set in Denmark, the play depicts Prince Hamlet and his revenge against his uncle, Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet’s father in order to seize his throne and marry Hamlet’s mother.

Running time: About 2 hours and 15 minutes, plus an intermission

Rated PG: For some scary imagery, acts of violence, live combat and references to death. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

More information: Search “Fleeing Artists Theatre” on Facebook.

Trimming the Bard

“Hamlet” is a famously long play, but it doesn’t have to be.

Director Dylan S. Roberts has worked on, or seen, productions of “Hamlet” that ran 90 minutes, all the way up to four hours.

“If it’s truly uncut,” he said, “the show can run five hours. Who can sit through that?”

The Fleeing Artists Theatre's production clocks in just shy of 2.5 hours, with an intermission.

Roberts trimmed the play himself and says this version “flows really well.”

When asked if trimming Shakespeare is akin to messing with a sacred text, Roberts laughs.

“I never feel bad cutting anything,” he said. “I’ve cut a few versions of ‘Hamlet’ over the years. You’ll still hear the famous lines and speeches.”

‘Something for everyone’

“Hamlet” is one of those shows — like “Romeo and Juliet” and “Macbeth” — that people might feel like they’ve seen, even if they haven’t.

That’s because so much of “Hamlet” is engrained in popular culture, including famous lines like “There’s something rotten in the state of Denmark,” “To be or not to be: That is the question,” “The lady protests too much” and “The play's the thing.”

(And let’s not forget the “Gilligan’s Island” musical version of “Hamlet”!)

If you haven’t seen “Hamlet” — or it's been several years — Director Dylan S. Roberts urges you to check out the local production this weekend.

“It’s one of the greatest plays ever written,” he said, sitting in the Rhode Theater during a rehearsal last week. “It’s got great speeches, romance, ghosts, fighting and even pirates.” (Pirates? Yes, but you have to pay attention to catch the pirates reference, Roberts said.)

“There’s something for everyone in this show,” he added. “There are incredibly dramatic moments but also comedic moments. It’s the perfect show.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert