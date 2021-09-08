"Hamlet" opening Sept. 10 in Kenosha

To be or not to be?
This “Hamlet” will definitely be — in that it’s being staged at the Rhode Center for the Arts.
What it won’t be, however, is the same-old “Hamlet.”
The tortured main character — who gives Shakespeare’s tragedy its name and some of its most famous lines — “is kind of a jerk,” said Dylan S. Roberts, who is directing the Fleeing Artists Theatre production.
“When I was younger, I viewed Hamlet as the hero,” Roberts said. “But now that I’m older, I see that it’s more complicated. He harasses all the women in the show, and he’s not a good guy.”
The audience forgives the young prince, Roberts said, “because we get to hear what he’s thinking. But we have to acknowledge that he’s not the best person in the world.”
Roberts, an Appleton native, is a 2010 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside theater department and has been a professional actor and director since 2013. He’s based in Chicago, where he is a member of Midsommer Flight, a theater company that performs free Shakespeare plays in parks during the summer season.
Directing “Hamlet,” he said, “was on my list to do. I’ve always been fascinated by the show.”
COVID complications
Mounting any type of live performance during a global pandemic is risky business, as Roberts discovered.
“Rehearsals have been going great, but there was one big snafu,” he said. “I got COVID, even though I’m fully vaccinated, and had to sit out two weeks.” (It was an extremely mild case, but he still had to be quarantined for 14 days.)
Kyle David Perry — the show’s assistant director and stage manager — took over directing duties “and did an outstanding job,” Roberts said.
Perry, a 2017 UW-Parkside theater graduate who just moved to Chicago to do more directing and work on a screenplay, joined the production because he wanted “to work on a Shakespeare tragedy — I’d only done comedies. I also wanted to work with Dylan (Roberts) and this great company.”
Filling in for Roberts “was nerve wracking for me,” Perry said. “He’s sort of a scholar when it comes to ‘Hamlet,’ so I had big shoes to fill. I wanted to make sure we continued his vision for the show.”
At its heart, Perry said, the story “is about grief: Each character is going through grief, and grief can make you go crazy. How do we deal with that?”
Playing Ophelia
One character who famously has mental health challenges is Ophelia. She is a young noblewoman with connections to the main characters, as the daughter of Polonius, sister of Laertes and potential wife of Prince Hamlet.
Due to Hamlet’s actions, she ends up in a state of madness that ultimately leads to her drowning.
Erin Dillion — a UW-Parkside theater/lighting design student who is playing Ophelia — “wanted this role so much,” she said. “I think she has a lot of complexities.”
The play, she said, “could actually be called ‘The Tragedies of Ophelia.’ She becomes a ball of despair and sadness.”
After working on the show, “I feel like I really know her and am protective of her,” Dillon said of her character.
Playing the queen
Julie Brouton — who calls herself “a frequent flier” at the Rhode as a busy volunteer — is performing in her third show with Fleeing Artists.
She plays Queen Gertrude, Hamlet’s mother.
“I always wanted to play her, and now I’m old enough for the role,” Brouton said, laughing during a recent rehearsal break.
The Round Beach, Ill., resident said Gertrude “is in survival mode. She’s always been a queen and a mother. If she isn’t that anymore, who is she? She sees what she wants to see until it’s too late.”
This production, she said, “allows us to really dig into the script. We’re really playing up the humor. I think the audience will be surprised by all the humor in the show. It’s such an intense show, too, full of passions.”