"Hamlet" opening Sept. 10 in Kenosha

COVID complications

Mounting any type of live performance during a global pandemic is risky business, as Roberts discovered.

“Rehearsals have been going great, but there was one big snafu,” he said. “I got COVID, even though I’m fully vaccinated, and had to sit out two weeks.” (It was an extremely mild case, but he still had to be quarantined for 14 days.)

Kyle David Perry — the show’s assistant director and stage manager — took over directing duties “and did an outstanding job,” Roberts said.

Perry, a 2017 UW-Parkside theater graduate who just moved to Chicago to do more directing and work on a screenplay, joined the production because he wanted “to work on a Shakespeare tragedy — I’d only done comedies. I also wanted to work with Dylan (Roberts) and this great company.”

Filling in for Roberts “was nerve wracking for me,” Perry said. “He’s sort of a scholar when it comes to ‘Hamlet,’ so I had big shoes to fill. I wanted to make sure we continued his vision for the show.”

At its heart, Perry said, the story “is about grief: Each character is going through grief, and grief can make you go crazy. How do we deal with that?”

Playing Ophelia