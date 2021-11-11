 Skip to main content
Hawthorn Hollow hosting art installation

hawthorn hollow art

Artist Sinclair Myhre created "Naturally Mirrored" at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.

 Submitted Photo

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, announces the completion of artist-in-residence Sinclair Myhre's installation in its arboretum.

Called "Naturally Mirrored," the title references the parallels of patterns that can be seen throughout nature's structures.

The subject of this particular piece, tree roots mounted to repurposed sticks, calls to mind how a tree's branches closely mirrors its root systems.

Nature is littered with repeating patterns and sequences. Two of nature's most prominent patterns, fractals and the golden spiral, are showcased in the installation.

"As I walk around the woods, I like to imagine what the ground of a forest floor would look like if it consisted of see-through soil, allowing me to marvel at tree foundations as well as their branches," Sinclair said. "Often I’m left wondering how different this effect would be from the forest floor being a mirror. Nature’s causal creation and infinite detail always leave me in awe.

"Although I'm not necessarily the most outdoorsy person, I have a deep reverence and affinity for nature and design that is reflected in my work.”

This installation piece will be up for a limited time. Hawthorn Hollow is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday though Sunday through Dec. 23. Admission is free. For more information, go to hawthornhollow.org.

