Kenosha Art Association offering fall art classes

The Kenosha Art Association is offering a new slate of classes. All classes are in the Faulkner building on Kemper Center grounds 6501 Third Ave.
Watercolor Painting with Barbara Farrell: This class will teach you watercolor techniques and much more. 6 weeks. Thursday mornings, starting Sept. 16, or Friday mornings, starting Sept. 17. Class time: 9 a.m. to noon. $80 for members, $90 for non-members. Bring your own materials. Minimum class size, six people; maximum size: 12.
Drawing with Jill Montgomery: Learn the drawing technique of Stippling, in which areas of light and shadow are created using nothing but dots. Class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. $30 for members, $35 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.
Painting with Jill Montgomery: Learn to paint in the style of Andy Warhol. Bring your own subject or choose on in class. 2 weeks. Classes are 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 23 and 30. $45 for members, $50 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.
Corn Husk Doll with Paula Touhey: Make a doll out of corn husk and embellish it. Bring our own scissors ribbons, fabric, etc. Class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.
Book Making with Sandy Nowiki: Create your own handmade memory book using Paper, photos, embellishments, etc. Class is 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. $20 for members, $25 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.
Needle Felting with Jill Montgomery: Participants will create a ghost and a small pumpkin using wool and a special needle to felt it together. The class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.
Scarecrow Doll with Jill Montgomery: Participants will make a scarecrow using tubes, fabrics, etc. The class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.
Ornaments with Jill Montgomery: Participants will make three or four different styles of ornaments using wool, paint, beads, etc. 2 weeks. Classes are 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 19 and 26. $45 for members, $50 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.
Needle Felting and Small Fabric Bowl with Jill Montgomery: Participants will make a small fabric bowl to hold the felted acorns made in class. The class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. $45 for members, $50 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.
Plant and People Beaded Jewelry with Jill Montgomery: Make a bracelet for yourself and a stake for your plant. The class is 1 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. $25 for members, $30 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.
Paper Quilling with Cindy Dublin: This class will teach the basics of Paper Quilling, the art of folding and gluing paper. The class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. $25 for members, $30 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.
Create your own art class: Gather a group of five or more adults and contact the KAA the get a list of classes we offer and set up a class for you and your friends. Please have a few dates in mind that you and your friends can attend so it will be easier to schedule a date for the class. Call 262-654-0065 to reserve a class.
For all classes: The KAA reserves the right to cancel a class and will provide a full refund. Most KAA classes are geared for adults but are open to high school juniors and older. For more information, call the KAA at 262-654-0065, email info@kenoshaartassociation.com or visit the website, www.Kenosha ArtAssociation.org. Class size is limited.