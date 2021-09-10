Kenosha Art Association offering fall art classes

Plant and People Beaded Jewelry with Jill Montgomery: Make a bracelet for yourself and a stake for your plant. The class is 1 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. $25 for members, $30 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.

Paper Quilling with Cindy Dublin: This class will teach the basics of Paper Quilling, the art of folding and gluing paper. The class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. $25 for members, $30 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.

Create your own art class: Gather a group of five or more adults and contact the KAA the get a list of classes we offer and set up a class for you and your friends. Please have a few dates in mind that you and your friends can attend so it will be easier to schedule a date for the class. Call 262-654-0065 to reserve a class.

For all classes: The KAA reserves the right to cancel a class and will provide a full refund. Most KAA classes are geared for adults but are open to high school juniors and older. For more information, call the KAA at 262-654-0065, email info@kenoshaartassociation.com or visit the website, www.Kenosha ArtAssociation.org. Class size is limited.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.