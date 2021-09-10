 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha Art Association offering fall art classes
0 Comments

Kenosha Art Association offering fall art classes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Art Association is offering a new slate of classes. All classes are in the Faulkner building on Kemper Center grounds 6501 Third Ave.

Watercolor Painting with Barbara Farrell: This class will teach you watercolor techniques and much more. 6 weeks. Thursday mornings, starting Sept. 16, or Friday mornings, starting Sept. 17. Class time: 9 a.m. to noon. $80 for members, $90 for non-members. Bring your own materials. Minimum class size, six people; maximum size: 12.

Drawing with Jill Montgomery: Learn the drawing technique of Stippling, in which areas of light and shadow are created using nothing but dots. Class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. $30 for members, $35 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.

Painting with Jill Montgomery: Learn to paint in the style of Andy Warhol. Bring your own subject or choose on in class. 2 weeks. Classes are 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 23 and 30. $45 for members, $50 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.

Corn Husk Doll with Paula Touhey: Make a doll out of corn husk and embellish it. Bring our own scissors ribbons, fabric, etc. Class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.

Book Making with Sandy Nowiki: Create your own handmade memory book using Paper, photos, embellishments, etc. Class is 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. $20 for members, $25 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.

Needle Felting with Jill Montgomery: Participants will create a ghost and a small pumpkin using wool and a special needle to felt it together. The class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.

Scarecrow Doll with Jill Montgomery: Participants will make a scarecrow using tubes, fabrics, etc. The class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.

Ornaments with Jill Montgomery: Participants will make three or four different styles of ornaments using wool, paint, beads, etc. 2 weeks. Classes are 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 19 and 26. $45 for members, $50 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.

Needle Felting and Small Fabric Bowl with Jill Montgomery: Participants will make a small fabric bowl to hold the felted acorns made in class. The class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. $45 for members, $50 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.

Plant and People Beaded Jewelry with Jill Montgomery: Make a bracelet for yourself and a stake for your plant. The class is 1 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. $25 for members, $30 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: six people; maximum size: 12.

Paper Quilling with Cindy Dublin: This class will teach the basics of Paper Quilling, the art of folding and gluing paper. The class is 1 to 3 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. $25 for members, $30 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.

Create your own art class: Gather a group of five or more adults and contact the KAA the get a list of classes we offer and set up a class for you and your friends. Please have a few dates in mind that you and your friends can attend so it will be easier to schedule a date for the class. Call 262-654-0065 to reserve a class.

For all classes: The KAA reserves the right to cancel a class and will provide a full refund. Most KAA classes are geared for adults but are open to high school juniors and older. For more information, call the KAA at 262-654-0065, email info@kenoshaartassociation.com or visit the website, www.Kenosha ArtAssociation.org. Class size is limited.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert