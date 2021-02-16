 Skip to main content
Kenosha Art Association offering winter art classes
The Kenosha Art Association — which has adapted to offering in-person classes at Kemper Center during the COVID-19 global pandemic — is offering a new slate of classes. All classes are in the Faulkner building on Kemper Center grounds 6501 Third Ave.

Face masks are required during classes.

Watercolor: There are still a few spaces in the watercolor classes; call 262-654-0065 to check.

Drawing 1 with Jill Montgomery: Basic drawing, with assorted techniques. Bring a sketch pad, No. 2 pencil, and eraser (bring other drawing pencils if you have them). The three-week class meets 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 16 and 23 and March 2. The cost is $55. Bring your own sketch book; drawing utensils will be provided. Minimum class size 5 maximum 10 Call Kenosha Art Association at 262-654-0065 or email info@kenoshaartassociation.org

Jewelry Making with Jill Montgomery: In this class you will earrings bending or wrapping wire & beads. The class is 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 25. The cost is $40. Materials are included (unless you pick high-end beads).

For all classes: The KAA reserves the right to cancel a class and will provide a full refund. Most KAA classes are geared for adults but are open to high school juniors and older. For more information, call the KAA at 262-654-0065, email info@kenoshaartassociation.com or visit the website, www.KenoshaArtAssociation.org. Class size is limited.

