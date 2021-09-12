KUSD theater: Helping bring people together

Stanfield: Quoting Oskar Eustis, artistic director at the Public Theater in New York City: “I’m not asking you to sit back and listen to me. I’m asking you to lean forward and imagine my point of view — what this looks like and feels like to me as a character. And then I’m asking you to switch your mind and imagine what it feels like to the other person talking. I’m asking you to exercise empathy. And the idea that truth comes from the collision of different ideas and the emotional muscle of empathy are the necessary tools for democratic citizenship.’ This is the most concise description I have found for the magic that happens in live theater.”

KUSD’s theater productions regularly feature diverse casts — is this done through a conscious effort?

Cicerale: “We have a diverse community of students, and in order to provide the best opportunities to as many students as possible, we select a variety of scripts to showcase their talents. A conscious effort is made to be aware of the students who make up our district and who audition for us so we can make appropriate choices. In addition, our alumni have stayed in contact with us and provided feedback on how to improve our practices to best meet the needs of our students.”

