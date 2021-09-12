KUSD theater: Helping bring people together

The Kenosha Unified School District’s theater program enjoys a well-earned national reputation for excellence.
The accolades pour in for the school system’s pilot productions of blockbuster shows like Disney’s “Freaky Friday” but also for its willingness to tackle challenging subject matter, all within the parameters of high school theater.
We asked three veteran KUSD theater teachers — Nicolas Cicerale, Jodi Williams and Holly Stanfield — about the role the arts, and theater in particular, can play in healing divisions in our society:
What role can theater (and the arts in general) play in bridging divides between people?
Cicerale: “The goal of theater is always to share stories with people who might not normally hear them. As long as individuals who produce theater are willing to provide opportunities and create spaces where stories from different backgrounds and perspectives can be shared, then theater can help bring people with differences closer together. Those spaces will help nurture empathy, which is at the core of bridging divisions.”
Williams: “Human beings are social creatures. We communicate best through stories. Historically, we gathered and passed news through stories. When we sit and listen to a really good story, our minds and imaginations are open to empathize with the characters those storytellers create. We can see it and feel it and react to it, knowing the story will end. That’s an incredibly powerful tool. If we can help people empathize across the divides between them, we can help them understand each other. The bridges build from there.
Stanfield: Quoting Oskar Eustis, artistic director at the Public Theater in New York City: “I’m not asking you to sit back and listen to me. I’m asking you to lean forward and imagine my point of view — what this looks like and feels like to me as a character. And then I’m asking you to switch your mind and imagine what it feels like to the other person talking. I’m asking you to exercise empathy. And the idea that truth comes from the collision of different ideas and the emotional muscle of empathy are the necessary tools for democratic citizenship.’ This is the most concise description I have found for the magic that happens in live theater.”
KUSD’s theater productions regularly feature diverse casts — is this done through a conscious effort?
Cicerale: “We have a diverse community of students, and in order to provide the best opportunities to as many students as possible, we select a variety of scripts to showcase their talents. A conscious effort is made to be aware of the students who make up our district and who audition for us so we can make appropriate choices. In addition, our alumni have stayed in contact with us and provided feedback on how to improve our practices to best meet the needs of our students.”
Williams: “We do want to see our casts and crews reflect the faces of the district. We do actively seek to bring students from diverse backgrounds and cultures together. We don’t grow as a community if we only serve one population. We don’t improve, the students don’t improve, as artists or teachers or life long learners, if we don’t hear all if those voices in our program.”
Stanfield: “Our season often includes stories that encourage our students to grow as actors — and as young citizens of our country. We are constantly looking for stories that highlight the diverse population that is Kenosha.”
“The Scottsboro Boys” musical a few years back was a production that talked about race and the justice system. It was a triumph, with a really strong cast, including alumni. Why is it important to tackle plays that face these types of issues?
Stanfield: “We look for opportunities to give our students a voice in their community. ‘The Scottsboro Boys’ was a story that resonated strongly with nine of the students who auditioned that season. It is a story that encouraged the cast and crew who were involved with the production to open their hearts and minds to the complex issues that are a part of our community.”
Williams: “Theater is a safe space to open really difficult conversations. These students are young adults. In a few years, they leave us and head out into a much bigger, badder world. They need to be able to navigate and discuss these big, ugly topics, and theater provides a way to do that. I don’t believe any school should shy away from tough topics. It had to be done carefully and thoughtfully, but if we teach students to discuss, problem solve and move toward positive solutions now, they will have a better handle on dealing with hard questions in the future.”
What was the audience reaction to that show?
Stanfield: “In Kenosha, the production was followed immediately by a formal talk-back with the community that was led by Chris Carter, our guest director. We had several community leaders who also participated. The empathy the actors and the audience shared during the performance of ‘The Scottsboro Boys’ allowed us to have a deep conversation about the themes of the show.
“At the International Thespian Festival in Lincoln, Neb., Nick Daly, one of our student cast members, interviewed Susan Stroman, the Broadway director/choreographer, who was part of creating the piece with David Thompson, John Kander and the late Fred Ebb. That talk-back was attended by several hundred thespians, teachers and theater professionals from around the country. Again, the depth of understanding gained from interacting with the story the night before was evident in the respect and honesty that flowed in the room.”
Williams: “I think it was extremely positive. Not necessarily happy, but positive. It was a hard show to watch. It was a hard show to work on, but the students and adults involved were all committed to telling the story honestly and bringing the truth of those boys’ lives to the stage. They did it with such conviction, it moved people. The cast handled the show and the post show talk-back with incredible maturity and grace. The show had an impact on the people who watched it. I hope it was a lasting impact.”