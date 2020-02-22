Lakeside beauty has her 'coming out party': Anderson Arts Center reopens after renovation

Part of the extensive renovation is a new installation system for that artwork, replacing the old method of nailing pieces to the walls.

“With this hanging system,” Lee said, “we can adapt shows and hang all different sizes of artwork. It also protects the walls.”

New to Anderson

While giving us a “sneak peek” of the new, improved Anderson Arts Center on Thursday, Lee also talked about coming to Kenosha.

She’s been working at Anderson since the end of January, coming here from the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago.

Before that, Lee, who has a degree in museum and history studies, worked for a decade at several museums in Colorado.

But her roots are in the Midwest.

“I was born in Janesville and raised in the Whitewater area,” she explained. “So coming back here was, in part, to be closer to family.”

Before applying for the job at Anderson, Lee — who lives in Waukegan, Ill. — “had never heard of this place.”

And that’s part of what she’d like to change.