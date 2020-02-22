Lakeside beauty has her 'coming out party': Anderson Arts Center reopens after renovation

The Anderson Arts Center is often — and rightfully — called a jewel of the Kenosha community.
Now, that jewel has been polished and is ready for her public unveiling.
The arts center reopens to the public today after a $4.3 million renovation project.
And while visitors likely won’t notice many of the improvements — a new geothermal heating and cooling system, a repaired roof — others, like the freshly painted walls and new LED lighting, stand out.
Later this spring, new landscaping is planned for the historic lakefront estate.
But let’s not neglect the biggest change of all: Toilets. Or, if you want to be more delicate, new handicapped accessible bathrooms.
Fave Five: Reporter Elizabeth Snyder
As the year draws to a close, the Kenosha News is taking a look back on 2019 and sharing the favorite five stories that each of our reporters has written this year.
Here are the Five Five stories of Kenosha News Reporter Elizabeth Snyder.
Tackling the new Boundless Adventures Aerial Park
Saying goodbye is never easy (even when it's "just" an office)
Meet Alexander Hamilton, our hip-hop Founding Father
On the ground floor, at the back of the building in the home’s former garage, are four new bathrooms — and a drinking fountain — that can be accessed from inside and outside the building.
“This will be great for Twilight Jazz and weddings and other events,” said Rena Lee, the arts center’s new administrator. In other words: Goodbye porta-potties, hello indoor restrooms!
The new heating and air conditioning system is also a boon for the arts center. With temperatures able to be controlled in each room, “we can display all sorts of art,” Lee said. Humidity and temperature swings aren’t kind to all artwork, she noted, “and artists are hesitant to show their work if there aren’t climate controls.”
Part of the extensive renovation is a new installation system for that artwork, replacing the old method of nailing pieces to the walls.
“With this hanging system,” Lee said, “we can adapt shows and hang all different sizes of artwork. It also protects the walls.”
New to Anderson
While giving us a “sneak peek” of the new, improved Anderson Arts Center on Thursday, Lee also talked about coming to Kenosha.
She’s been working at Anderson since the end of January, coming here from the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago.
Before that, Lee, who has a degree in museum and history studies, worked for a decade at several museums in Colorado.
But her roots are in the Midwest.
“I was born in Janesville and raised in the Whitewater area,” she explained. “So coming back here was, in part, to be closer to family.”
Before applying for the job at Anderson, Lee — who lives in Waukegan, Ill. — “had never heard of this place.”
And that’s part of what she’d like to change.
“Now that I know it’s here, I know it’s such an amazing historic and creative space,” she said. “Only a handful of my friends had ever heard of it either. We can really grow and increase its visibility and show what we have to offer to attract people from outside this local area.”
Exhibits and special events programming, she added, “is the only way this arts center is sustainable. We want it to be here for a very long time.”
Special events
Lee is looking forward to a busy summer season at Anderson, with Twilight Jazz concerts, a car show, classes for children and adults and the summer arts camps for kids. In the fall, Oktoberfest is a huge draw. And we haven’t even mentioned Christmas at Kemper yet.
One special event is an Aug. 11 “supersized” Twilight Jazz concert. “We’re partnering with Kenosha County to have a big celebration to celebrate the Year of the Woman,” Lee said.
As she settles into her job at Anderson, Lee, who says she “dabbles in jewelry making and watercolor but wouldn’t call myself an artist,” is enjoying being surrounded by the “new” arts center.
“I love Wisconsin,” she said. “And I enjoy coming up here to have fun.” And if that trip features new indoor restroom facilities? All the better!
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.