You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lakeside beauty has her 'coming out party': Anderson Arts Center reopens after renovation
View Comments
featured top story

Lakeside beauty has her 'coming out party': Anderson Arts Center reopens after renovation

{{featured_button_text}}

The Anderson Arts Center is often — and rightfully — called a jewel of the Kenosha community.

Now, that jewel has been polished and is ready for her public unveiling.

The arts center reopens to the public today after a $4.3 million renovation project.

And while visitors likely won’t notice many of the improvements — a new geothermal heating and cooling system, a repaired roof — others, like the freshly painted walls and new LED lighting, stand out.

Later this spring, new landscaping is planned for the historic lakefront estate.

But let’s not neglect the biggest change of all: Toilets. Or, if you want to be more delicate, new handicapped accessible bathrooms.

Fave Five: Reporter Elizabeth Snyder

As the year draws to a close, the Kenosha News is taking a look back on 2019 and sharing the favorite five stories that each of our reporters has written this year.

Here are the Five Five stories of Kenosha News Reporter Elizabeth Snyder. 

On the ground floor, at the back of the building in the home’s former garage, are four new bathrooms — and a drinking fountain — that can be accessed from inside and outside the building.

“This will be great for Twilight Jazz and weddings and other events,” said Rena Lee, the arts center’s new administrator. In other words: Goodbye porta-potties, hello indoor restrooms!

The new heating and air conditioning system is also a boon for the arts center. With temperatures able to be controlled in each room, “we can display all sorts of art,” Lee said. Humidity and temperature swings aren’t kind to all artwork, she noted, “and artists are hesitant to show their work if there aren’t climate controls.”

Part of the extensive renovation is a new installation system for that artwork, replacing the old method of nailing pieces to the walls.

“With this hanging system,” Lee said, “we can adapt shows and hang all different sizes of artwork. It also protects the walls.”

New to Anderson

While giving us a “sneak peek” of the new, improved Anderson Arts Center on Thursday, Lee also talked about coming to Kenosha.

She’s been working at Anderson since the end of January, coming here from the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago.

Before that, Lee, who has a degree in museum and history studies, worked for a decade at several museums in Colorado.

But her roots are in the Midwest.

“I was born in Janesville and raised in the Whitewater area,” she explained. “So coming back here was, in part, to be closer to family.”

Before applying for the job at Anderson, Lee — who lives in Waukegan, Ill. — “had never heard of this place.”

And that’s part of what she’d like to change.

“Now that I know it’s here, I know it’s such an amazing historic and creative space,” she said. “Only a handful of my friends had ever heard of it either. We can really grow and increase its visibility and show what we have to offer to attract people from outside this local area.”

Exhibits and special events programming, she added, “is the only way this arts center is sustainable. We want it to be here for a very long time.”

Special events

Lee is looking forward to a busy summer season at Anderson, with Twilight Jazz concerts, a car show, classes for children and adults and the summer arts camps for kids. In the fall, Oktoberfest is a huge draw. And we haven’t even mentioned Christmas at Kemper yet.

One special event is an Aug. 11 “supersized” Twilight Jazz concert. “We’re partnering with Kenosha County to have a big celebration to celebrate the Year of the Woman,” Lee said.

As she settles into her job at Anderson, Lee, who says she “dabbles in jewelry making and watercolor but wouldn’t call myself an artist,” is enjoying being surrounded by the “new” arts center.

“I love Wisconsin,” she said. “And I enjoy coming up here to have fun.” And if that trip features new indoor restroom facilities? All the better!

+9 
snyder column header

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

If you go

What: The grand reopening of the Anderson Arts Center at Kemper Center, 6603 Third Ave.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. today (Feb. 23)

Details: During this opening reception, the public is invited to view the exhibits — “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group — and enjoy refreshments. 

Admission: Free

Gallery hours: After opening day, the arts center will be open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

More information: Log on at www.andersonartscenter.com or call 262-653-0481.

Details: Renovations were done to the 9,000-square-foot, 30-room Anderson Arts Center mansion, which was built on Kenosha's lakefront between 1929 and 1931 as a home for the Anderson family. Updates include a new geothermal heating and cooling system, new handicapped accessible bathrooms, a repaired roof and exterior walls, and updated gallery spaces and hanging systems.

Opening show

For its grand reopening, the Anderson Arts Center is showcasing works by the League of Milwaukee Artists (“Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection”) and the Area Artists Group (“Renewal”).

Regular Anderson visitors may be surprised by the size of the exhibit. "There are 176 pieces, one of our largest shows ever," said Rena Lee, the arts center's new administrator.

Both shows will be on display through May 2.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics