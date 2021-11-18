"Little Mermaid" is Nov. 19-21 at Central High School

PADDOCK LAKE — Audience members at this weekend's performances of "The Little Mermaid" at Westosha Central High School are guaranteed one thing.

This is the real deal.

That's according to Michael Klimzak, who is directing the show.

"This is the official Disney version of the story," said Klimzak.

That means audiences will hear Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's Oscar-winning music from the 1989 animated film.

For Klimzak, this is the third "Little Mermaid" show he's directed "and all three were different versions" of the 1837 Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.

In Disney's update of the tale, 16-year-old mermaid Princess Ariel is fascinated by humans, especially Prince Eric. She longs to leave the sea and join him on land.

The challenge in performing such a beloved musical, he said, is meeting audience members' expectations.

"This is a show everyone is familiar with, which is a lot of pressure," he said. "I was at one Broadway touring production of this show, and when Ariel's 'Part of My World' song came up, people leaned forward in their seats — even little kids — like they were telling the actors 'prove it.'"

The students are "having a blast" doing the sunny show, he said.

That was evident Saturday at the high school, where cast members hosted "Ariel's Undersea Adventure," with songs and games for children, during a holiday craft fair.

"This kind of event gets people excited for the show," Klimzak said. "And for the students, it helps them build improv skills as they interact with the public. They're doing a great job with it."

For Savannah Fisher, who plays Ariel, meeting the kids Saturday "was so much fun."

So is playing Ariel, who Fisher calls "my favorite Disney princess. I've watched the film probably a million times since I was little."

Mason Dreyer, who plays her love interest, Prince Eric, has also seen the animated film "a bunch of times."

Being in the show, he said, "allows me to express myself on stage."

While the sea witch Ursula is the villain of the show — who tries to steal Ariel's voice! — Isabelle Brenton said being in the show "is a really fun environment. I'm a senior and have been in shows all four years here. I love it."

The Ursula role also comes with an inflatable costume, complete with a battery pack tucked inside the octopus suit.

Wyatt Shaffer dons feathers for his role as Scuttle the Seagull, who tries to teach Ariel "about human stuff."

Scuttle is voiced by comedian Buddy Hackett in the film, and Shaffer was drawn to the role because of its humor.

"I go for loose, fun roles," he said. "This is the perfect character for me."

Conversely, James Talbert plays the more uptight role of Sir Grimsley, Prince Eric's loyal steward.

"He's sort of a father figure to the prince," Talbert said. "The two have an interesting relationship."

Performing a live action version of "The Little Mermaid" is "a very big show for us to be doing," Klimzak said. "People are hungry for live entertainment after the past year we've gone through. And this is such a great show, with really fun music."

