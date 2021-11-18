 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Little Mermaid' opening Friday at Central High School

  • 0

Audiences are invited to go “under the sea” when “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” opens Friday night at Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St. (Highway 50) in Paddock Lake.

“This is the official Disney version of the story,” said Michael Klimzak, who is directing the musical. “It’s a very big show for us to do.”

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 pm. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free of charge.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, online at www.showtix4u.com. Search “Westosha” for the show. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door.

For more on the show, see today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UW-Parkside theater season preview

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theater Department's season features a staged reading of a musical and a biting satire about an elementar…

Watch Now: Related Video

The shocking storyline 'The Office' creators planned for Jim and Pam

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert