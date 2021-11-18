'Little Mermaid' opening Friday at Central High School

Audiences are invited to go “under the sea” when “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” opens Friday night at Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St. (Highway 50) in Paddock Lake.

“This is the official Disney version of the story,” said Michael Klimzak, who is directing the musical. “It’s a very big show for us to do.”

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 pm. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free of charge.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, online at www.showtix4u.com. Search “Westosha” for the show. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door.

For more on the show, see today's Get Out & About entertainment section.

