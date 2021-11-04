"Little Mermaid" opens Nov. 19 at Central High School

Westosha Central High School is performing “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” Nov. 19 and 20 at the school, 24617 75th St. in Paddock Lake.

The musical, based on the hit animated film, tells the story of a mermaid named Ariel who longs to live on land.

When she falls in love with a human prince, Ariel is more determined than ever to get onto the surface. But her only option is to defy her furious father and bargain with Ursula the Sea Witch, giving her voice as the price of entry onto dry land.

With the help of her under-the-sea friends, she must gain Prince Eric's love within three days.

In addition to the show, the students are hosting "Ariel's Undersea Adventure" from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 13.

That event is "a meet and greet for our younger audience members with the 'Little Mermaid' characters," said Michael Klimzak, who is directing the show. There will also be kids' games and photo opportunities. The cost is $5 for children ages 4 to 10, with an accompanying adult.

The musical will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Tickets for the show are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free of charge.

