"Little Shop of Horrors" opening Friday at Rhode Center for the Arts

If a high level of energy means a stage production is going to be great, “Little Shop of Horrors” can’t miss.
The musical opens Friday night at the Rhode Center for the Arts, and the cast and crew can’t wait.
“It’s a really great, fun show,” said Joe Cardamone, the show’s music director, adding, “and how often do you get to see someone get eaten on stage? That happens very rarely in musicals.”
For those who are new to “Little Shop of Horrors,” the musical centers on a rundown florist shop, staffed by Mr. Mushnik, Seymour and Audrey, that acquires a very special plant. Unfortunately, the plant — dubbed “Audrey II” — has a taste for human flesh.
Despite the killer plant, the show “is a light musical,” Cardamone said.
For his part, he’s excited that this production has a pit orchestra.
“When Lakeside did the show in 2007, I played Seymour and I also played the piano for the show. That’s all we had: a piano and a guitar. Now we have a 10-person pit orchestra for a nine-person cast.”
Cardamone is again playing piano and conducting the pit orchestra, which, he said, features a Carthage College student and Carthage alumni.
“Lakeside Players has really committed to doing live music whenever possible for shows and adding more instruments just adds so much to the music,” he said.
Working as a team
Cardamone is working on the show with director Katie Gray. The two also worked together on “Rent” at Lakeside Players in January of 2018 and, earlier, on “The Wizard of Oz.”
This musical, Gray said, “is an out-of-this-world show.”
As the daughter of longtime local community theater actor and director Jeff Gray, she developed a love for the arts at a young age and performed in dozens of shows before directing her first Lakeside Players’ production, 2017’s “The Secret Garden.”
“My dad likes to tease me that he’s insanely jealous,” Gray said, laughing. “When he directed this show in 2007, he didn’t have a full band.”
Two Audreys
A key part of any “Little Shop of Horrors” production is Audrey II, the killer plant that starts small and, by the end of show, is standing at least 6 feet tall and is capable of “swallowing” unlucky characters.
“The plant is a puppet at first, and we have an actor who plays the plant when it gets big,” Gray said.
Audrey II is named after Audrey, the woman who works in the florist shop (and who Seymour pines after).
Halie Hutchison, who made her Lakeside Players debut with the Christmas show “A Miracle on 34th Street Radio Musical,” plays Audrey.
The biggest challenge of this show, she said, “is having to act with a killer plant.”
The cast, Gray said, “spent a lot of time working out the logistics of moving the plant and being eaten by the plant.”
Hutchison was drawn to this role because Audrey “is so naive; she’s sweet and sort of ditzy. It’s a fun role, and I’m channeling Janice from ‘Friends’ for Audrey’s extreme New York accent.”
The show runs just under two hours, with one intermission, and all three say audiences will have a fun time at the theater.
“It’s a very talented cast, and the music is very fun,” Gray said. “I’m still excited and am laughing at something new at every rehearsal.”
Added Hutchison, “We can’t wait for people to see this show. The energy level goes way up when there’s an audience in the theater.”