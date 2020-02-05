"Little Shop of Horrors" opening Friday at Rhode Center for the Arts

If a high level of energy means a stage production is going to be great, “Little Shop of Horrors” can’t miss.

The musical opens Friday night at the Rhode Center for the Arts, and the cast and crew can’t wait.

“It’s a really great, fun show,” said Joe Cardamone, the show’s music director, adding, “and how often do you get to see someone get eaten on stage? That happens very rarely in musicals.”

For those who are new to “Little Shop of Horrors,” the musical centers on a rundown florist shop, staffed by Mr. Mushnik, Seymour and Audrey, that acquires a very special plant. Unfortunately, the plant — dubbed “Audrey II” — has a taste for human flesh.

Despite the killer plant, the show “is a light musical,” Cardamone said.

For his part, he’s excited that this production has a pit orchestra.

“When Lakeside did the show in 2007, I played Seymour and I also played the piano for the show. That’s all we had: a piano and a guitar. Now we have a 10-person pit orchestra for a nine-person cast.”

Cardamone is again playing piano and conducting the pit orchestra, which, he said, features a Carthage College student and Carthage alumni.