Local art galleries hosting opening receptions

The Pollard Gallery is featuring “Your Comfort Zone” this month.
This is an annual show where the winners are selected by the visitors to the gallery. Winners will be announced during the Second Saturday opening reception, which runs 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday (March 14). Admission is free, and refreshments are available.
Saturday’s “Make and Take” project for children, from 2 to 4 p.m., is “March Paper Mosaics Madness.”
Second Saturday also features opening receptions from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road; Re:Vision Gallery, 4625 Sheridan Road; and ArtWorks, 4513 Sheridan Road.