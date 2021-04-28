Milwaukee Rep announces 2021-2022 season

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is “thrilled to welcome audiences back” with 12 productions planned for the 2021-2022 season, said Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman.

“Thanks to the brilliance of science, there is a bright spotlight at the end of this dark pandemic, and we cannot wait to welcome artists and audiences alike back to our theater in the fall,” Clements said.

This season starts Oct. 29 and will feature:

The musical comedy “Dad’s Season Tickets,” with book, music and Lyrics by Matt Zembrowski. Oct. 29-Jan. 2 in the Stackner Cabaret. Direct from its sold-out engagement in Door County where it became the best-selling hit in Northern Sky Theater’s 28-year history, comes this new musical comedy for fanatics and the people who love them. Who will inherit Frank’s treasured season tickets at Lambeau Field?

The drama “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling. Nov. 9-Dec. 5 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. In Chinquapin, La., everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy’s beauty shop. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six Southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are tested when the ladies face a life-changing event.