Milwaukee Rep announces 2021-2022 season

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is “thrilled to welcome audiences back” with 12 productions planned for the 2021-2022 season, said Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman.
“Thanks to the brilliance of science, there is a bright spotlight at the end of this dark pandemic, and we cannot wait to welcome artists and audiences alike back to our theater in the fall,” Clements said.
This season starts Oct. 29 and will feature:
The musical comedy “Dad’s Season Tickets,” with book, music and Lyrics by Matt Zembrowski. Oct. 29-Jan. 2 in the Stackner Cabaret. Direct from its sold-out engagement in Door County where it became the best-selling hit in Northern Sky Theater’s 28-year history, comes this new musical comedy for fanatics and the people who love them. Who will inherit Frank’s treasured season tickets at Lambeau Field?
The drama “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling. Nov. 9-Dec. 5 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. In Chinquapin, La., everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy’s beauty shop. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six Southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are tested when the ladies face a life-changing event.
“A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 30–Dec. 24 in the Pabst Theater.
The 2019 drama “Toni Stone,” by Lydia R. Diamond. Jan. 4-30 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. The drama delivers “a high-intensity glimpse into the world of the first woman to go pro in baseball’s Negro Leagues.”
Piano Men: From Bach to Broadway, Jan. 7-Feb. 27 in the Stackner Cabaret. The musical revue is “wqual parts concert and sing-along, with a set list featuring rock, pop, classical, Broadway and everything in-between.”
The new play “Antonio’s Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son” by Dael Orlandersmith and Antonio Edwards Suarez. Jan. 26-March 6 in the Stiemke Studio.
“As You Like It” by William Shakespeare, adapted by Daryl Cloran. Feb. 15-March 20 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. The Beatles meet the Bard in this rollicking, celebratory musical take on William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”
“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” March 4–May 1 in the Stackner Cabaret. Four performers sing classics from Sinatra’s five-decade career.
The new play “New Age,” by Dael Orlandersmith. March 22–May 1 in the Stiemke Studio. Told through music, movement and lyrical storytelling, “New Age” follows four women at different junctures in life as they contend with their sexuality, insecurities and legacies.
“Titanic The Musical,” by Maury Yeston and Peter Stone, April 5-May 15 in the Quadracci Powerhouse.
“Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland,” May 5–July 1 in the Stackner Cabaret.
“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. May 31-July 1 in the Quadracci Powerhouse.
Note: Milwaukee Rep will continue to follow recommendations from the CDC and local health officials throughout the 2021/22 Season. It will adjust operations as needed, which may include limiting tickets sold to allow for social distancing while prioritizing Subscribers.
Different show packages are on sale and range from $100-$577. Single tickets will go on sale later in the summer. For more information, call the Milwaukee Rep’s Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.