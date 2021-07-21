"Newsies" opens July 23 at Children’s Theatre Academy

Colin Swanson feels right at home with the Children’s Theatre Academy.

He’s busy directing the musical “Newsies,” opening Friday, and he also directed “Moana Jr.,” which just completed a sold-out run.

And years before, the Indian Trail High School graduate performed the title roles in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Shrek” with the local theater troupe.

Swanson is “one of the kids who has grown up in our theater company,” said CTA founder Kristin Northern.

Also working on this show is local theater veteran Julie Ann Seidl, who says working with the kids on stage “has been such a joy.”

“Newsies” was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. The musical made its Broadway debut in 2012, where it played for more than 1,000 performances before touring across the country. It has since become a popular show for schools and community theater companies.

All in the family

There are 35 kids in the cast, ranging from sixth to 12th grade — and one father-daughter acting duo.