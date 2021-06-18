 Skip to main content
"Nunsense" musical at Wilmot High School
The COVID-19 pandemic is no match for a bunch of high-spirited nuns.

The Wilmot High School spring musical, “Nunsense,” was delayed due to the coronavirus but is on stage now at the school.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday (June 18-19) at the school, 11112 308th Ave. in Wilmot. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and free for Wilmot students.

The show — following the adventures of the five Little Sisters of Hoboken, who are planning a variety show to raise needed funds — has enjoyed quite a run.

“Nunsense” was started as a line of greeting cards and was developed into a musical by Dan Goggin. The original Off-Broadway production opened Dec. 12, 1985, running for 3,672 performances and becoming the second-longest-running Off-Broadway show in history.

The show has since been adapted for television and has spawned six sequels and three spin-offs. It’s a worldwide hit and has been translated into at least 26 languages. Over the years, more than 25,000 women have performed in “Nunsense” productions.

The “Nunsense” cast features

Madeline Oettiker as Sister Mary Regina, Mother Superior

Elliana Zerr as Sister Mary Hubert, Mistress of Novices

Kiley Warton as Sister Mary Amnesia

Daniela Benitez as Sister Mary Leo

Caitlin Ekornaas as Sister Mary Robert (Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.) and as Sister Mary Silence (Saturday at 2 p.m.)

Anna Perrine as Sister Mary Robert (Saturday at 2 p.m.) and as Sister Mary Silence (Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m.)

Max Zimmerman as Father Max

The crew includes:

Jaime Ivan, director

John Ivan, music director/accompanist

Arcadia Melster, set director

Nelson Quareles, assistant director

Max Zimmerman, assistant director/student director

Kiley Warton and Daniela Benitez, choreography

Savana Andershock, lighting engineer

Cece Lukasick, sound engineer

Joey Devall, sound engineer

Delaney Snow, spotlight/costumes

William Stypla, tech booth assistant/spotlight

Conner Marshall, set construction

