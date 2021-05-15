Opera program is Sunday at Carthage

The final performance in Carthage College’s Performing Arts Series “Opera ‘Round K-Town” is 3 p.m. Sunday.
This performance in Siebert Chapel will feature three guest artists from the Kenosha Opera Festival: Keely Futterer, Stephen Hobe and Carthage graduate Nicholas Huff.
The performance will also feature three opera students from Carthage College: Sarah Jenkins, London Roysden and Morgan Taylor.
Professor Gregory Berg will serve as the concert’s music director; voice instructor Allison Hull is the stage director.
Performances are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams.
The concert will center around an extended sequence from Act 1 of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”
The performers will also showcase the musical diversity in opera through a variety of arias and pieces for small ensembles.
This performance serves as the culmination of an outreach program to local elementary schools titled “Emoji Goes to the Opera” in which musicians explore the different ways opera can convey emotion.
For a link to the live stream, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/
Opera festival
The Kenosha Opera Festival — a new opera company founded by Huff and Kaila Bingen and dedicated to bringing performances to the Kenosha community — will perform Berg’s “Birds of a Feather” and Gaetano Donizetti’s “La fille du régiment” in their first live season this summer. “La fille du régiment” will feature award-winning music director Greg Eldridge and conductor Ksenia Lelëtkina.
In addition to their stage productions, the group will also present a summer recital series with performances from world-class artists and students in their fellowship program.
The Kenosha Opera Festival also provides a variety of online content that educates and entertains music aficionados and newcomers alike through their YouTube and social media channels.