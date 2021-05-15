Opera program is Sunday at Carthage

The final performance in Carthage College’s Performing Arts Series “Opera ‘Round K-Town” is 3 p.m. Sunday.

This performance in Siebert Chapel will feature three guest artists from the Kenosha Opera Festival: Keely Futterer, Stephen Hobe and Carthage graduate Nicholas Huff.

The performance will also feature three opera students from Carthage College: Sarah Jenkins, London Roysden and Morgan Taylor.

Professor Gregory Berg will serve as the concert’s music director; voice instructor Allison Hull is the stage director.

Performances are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams.

The concert will center around an extended sequence from Act 1 of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”

The performers will also showcase the musical diversity in opera through a variety of arias and pieces for small ensembles.

This performance serves as the culmination of an outreach program to local elementary schools titled “Emoji Goes to the Opera” in which musicians explore the different ways opera can convey emotion.