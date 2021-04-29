Racine Children’s Theatre offering in-person theater classes

After a year of all virtual learning for classes through the Racine Children’s Theatre, registration is now open for students to enroll in in-person theater classes this summer at the Racine Theatre Guild.
The classes are offered June through August and are open to children ages 6 to 16. Most classes take place over one week.
The class offerings include two class-to-stage productions — “Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS” and “It’s Bigfoot!” — and a radio show version of the classic pirate tale “Treasure Island.”
The classes are “filled with dancing, singing, acting, fun and learning,” according to Theatre Guild officials. “Courses will take place in a safe environment with small class sizes, socially distanced sessions and masks required throughout classes.”
Theater classes
Maskapades ($125), for ages 6–8. 9 a.m. to noon, June 14–18. Way way back many centuries ago, all plays were done in masks. It seems masks are making a comeback, so let’s have some fun with them. Believe it or not, mask work is essential training for all actors. Students will first make theatrical masks and then use them to put on a play. They will explore how to use their body to express emotion and tell a story. It’s art class and a play wrapped into one.
The Golden Age of Radio: “Treasure Island” ($125) for ages 9-13. 1 to 4 p.m., June 14–18. Ahoy, me mateys! Cast off for an adventure in radio show broadcasting. Students will learn how to produce a radio show version of the classic story “Treasure Island.” From acting to creating sound effects, students will encounter a bounty of fun new skills. Sail the high seas with Jim Hawkins and Long John Silver as they search for the infamous Treasure Island. It all comes together in a live performance.
Broadway Bound Junior: “Phantom of the Music Room” ($125) for ages 8–11. 9 a.m. to noon, June 21–25. Come sing, dance and play as Broadway Bound Junior produces “The Phantom of the Music Room!” Who or what is that shadowy figure playing the piano in the school music room after dark? Featuring six songs with texts set to musical classics by Beethoven, Chopin, Sousa and more, it’s a hauntingly good time with a live production at the end.
Broadway Bound: “Zombies: The Musical” ($125) for ages 12-14. 1 to 4 p.m., June 21–25. Come sing, dance and play in “Zombies: The Musical,” the story of Hunter, who is not a bad kid, though he does like to bully other students. He gets a taste of his own medicine when he returns to school in a dream to find that everyone has become a zombie and he is now the outcast. This class will culminate with a production of this fun musical.
Playwright Express ($125), for ages 10-14. 1 to 4 p.m., July 12–17. In this workshop, students have a week to write, produce and perform an original play. Do you have what it takes to beat the clock? It’s a week of creativity, team-building and fun.
Fairy Tale Players ($125), for ages 6-9. 9 a.m. to noon, July 26–30. Doesn’t everyone want to live a fairytale life where good triumphs over evil? Now you can by learning basic theater skills through rehearsing and performing a familiar fairy tale for friends and family. When you combine royalty, monsters, talking animals and other outrageous characters, it makes for a great show.
Show Choir Showcase: “Disney: The Movies — The Magic” ($125), for ages 10-15. 1 to 4 p.m., Aug. 2-6. Come sing and dance in a show choir extravaganza set to classic Disney music. The class celebrates 75 years of Disney magic and some of the music that helped make that magic happen with favorite songs from the movies “Peter Pan,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Jungle Book,” “The Little Mermaid” and “The Lion King.” Through the use of fun music, students will work through techniques in choral singing and group dance for a performance at the end of class.
Class-to-stage productions
“Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS” ($225), for ages 9-16. 9 a.m. to noon, July 5-23. The performance is July 23. It’s time again for our annual musical class-to-stage junior production. Based on the classic animated film, “Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS” is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney’s most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. With a high-spirited score and lovable characters, this stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight all audiences.
“Curtain Up! — It’s Bigfoot!” ($185), for ages 11-16. 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 2-13. The performance is Aug. 13. Bigfoot, that elusive human-like creature, has come out of the wilderness to look for a mate, and he’s causing havoc at the Big Moose Lodge and Canoe Rental. A zany cast of characters flocks to the lodge, including lots of irate guests and a second creature — Lady Bigfoot! This two-week class will culminate in a final performance of this comedy.
Note: Families registering for more than one course will receive a $10 discount per class. Visit www.racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218 for more information on classes and COVID-19 safety protocols and to sign-up. Classes take place at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.