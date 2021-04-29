Racine Children’s Theatre offering in-person theater classes

After a year of all virtual learning for classes through the Racine Children’s Theatre, registration is now open for students to enroll in in-person theater classes this summer at the Racine Theatre Guild.

The classes are offered June through August and are open to children ages 6 to 16. Most classes take place over one week.

The class offerings include two class-to-stage productions — “Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS” and “It’s Bigfoot!” — and a radio show version of the classic pirate tale “Treasure Island.”

The classes are “filled with dancing, singing, acting, fun and learning,” according to Theatre Guild officials. “Courses will take place in a safe environment with small class sizes, socially distanced sessions and masks required throughout classes.”

Theater classes

Maskapades ($125), for ages 6–8. 9 a.m. to noon, June 14–18. Way way back many centuries ago, all plays were done in masks. It seems masks are making a comeback, so let’s have some fun with them. Believe it or not, mask work is essential training for all actors. Students will first make theatrical masks and then use them to put on a play. They will explore how to use their body to express emotion and tell a story. It’s art class and a play wrapped into one.