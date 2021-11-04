Racine Theatre Guild announces 2021-22 season

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild, a volunteer-based community theater troupe, was founded in 1938 by 26 people with $13 and has since grown to provide a variety of live entertainment and educational opportunities for all ages.
RTG performs main-stage plays and musicals, along with Racine Children’s Theatre shows, Jean’s Jazz Series concerts and Comedy Tonight performances.
This season's main-stage shows are:
- A CHRISTMAS STORY, Dec. 3-19.
One of the most iconic holiday movies hilariously comes to life on stage, complete with all its pink-bunny-suit, glowing-leg-lamp, triple-dog-daring glory, full of heart and laughter for the whole family.
- NUNSENSE, Jan. 7-23
When an accidental case of botulism from Sister Julia Child of God’s cooking wipes out most of the order of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, the remaining nuns must throw together a haphazard variety show to keep their convent afloat.
- GUYS ON ICE, Feb. 11-27
In the middle of freezing Wisconsin winter, on a deep frozen lake, there stands a little wooden shanty, bursting at the seams with more comedy and music than fish in a sneak peek at the secret world of the ice fisherman.
- CLUE: ON STAGE, March 18-April 3
Thunder crashes and lightning flashes as a cast of mysterious characters gather for a dinner party with murder on the menu in a race around the board to solve the puzzle as the body count continues to rise.
- AKEELAH AND THE BEE, April 22-24
Akeelah lives and breathes words and has a gift for spelling. Despite her mom’s objections, she prepares for the National Spelling Bee with a determined spirit.
- MAMMA MIA!, May 20-June 12
Sophie invites three men who could be all be her father to her wedding in the hit ABBA musical celebrating love, laughter, family, and friendship.
All performance are at the theater, 2519 Northwestern Ave. For tickets and more information, go to racinetheatre.org.