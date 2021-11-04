Racine Theatre Guild announces 2021-22 season

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild, a volunteer-based community theater troupe, was founded in 1938 by 26 people with $13 and has since grown to provide a variety of live entertainment and educational opportunities for all ages.

RTG performs main-stage plays and musicals, along with Racine Children’s Theatre shows, Jean’s Jazz Series concerts and Comedy Tonight performances.

This season's main-stage shows are:

A CHRISTMAS STORY, Dec. 3-19.

One of the most iconic holiday movies hilariously comes to life on stage, complete with all its pink-bunny-suit, glowing-leg-lamp, triple-dog-daring glory, full of heart and laughter for the whole family.

NUNSENSE, Jan. 7-23

When an accidental case of botulism from Sister Julia Child of God’s cooking wipes out most of the order of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, the remaining nuns must throw together a haphazard variety show to keep their convent afloat.

GUYS ON ICE, Feb. 11-27