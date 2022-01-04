Racine's Spectrum Gallery has exhibit, classes

Racine's Spectrum Gallery invites artists to submit work for the gallery's Fine Arts Invitational Show.

The gallery, located in Racine's lakefront DeKoven Center, opens the exhibit to all types of artwork.

Two-dimensional work — drawing, painting, collage, photography, mixed media, etc. — must be framed and wired for hanging. Canvas wraps with wire are also accepted. No diptychs, triptychs, sets or multiply framed series work are accepted.

Three-dimensional work — sculpture, ceramic, assemblage, etc. — must be ready for display.

There is a hanging fee of $25.

Artwork may be for sale or marked NFS (not for sale)

Items must be dropped off at the gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 8-9).

The show's opening reception is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Admission is free. The exhibit runs through Feb. 6.

Spectrum Gallery, a nonprofit organization, is "dedicated to helping artists by providing an alternative, non-judgmental gallery and empowers artists to choose their own work for exhibition."

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and other times "by serendipity" or by appointment. For more information on this and other exhibits, events, classes and workshops, call 262- 634-4345 or visit the gallery's website at spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

Art classes

The Spectrum Gallery is also offering art classes for adults and children. All levels of experience are welcome.

Adult (high school students also welcome) classes are:

“Journal Making Workshop,” 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. No experience necessary. Instructor: Jo Thul. $30, all materials included.

“Individualized Drawing or Painting,” 9 a.m. to noon, with flexible scheduling, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Jan. 10 through March 16. Instructor: Denise Zingg. Five classes cost $125; 10 classes are $225.00 For all levels of experience. Call for materials list.

“Digital SLR Photography,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 2 through March 16. Instructor: Denise Zingg. Six classes are $125. Bring your camera to class, along with the instruction manual.

“Ceramics: Empty Bowls Project,” 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 8 and 22. $50 fee includes 25 pounds of clay, use of equipment and glazes.

“Ceramics: Raku,” 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Feb. 5 through March 26. Students will learn hand-building techniques and/or use the pottery wheel. 25 pounds of clay, glazes and all firings included. Instructor for both classes: Mark Hyde. Cost is $175.

Note: Customized classes and workshops are also provided, and private art and music lessons are available.

Call 262-634-4345 to register for classes. Space is limited to 10 students.

