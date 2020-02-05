Second Saturday: Galleries hosting opening receptions

The Pollard Gallery is featuring its Photography and Digital Arts Show through February. The gallery will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. for a Second Saturday (Feb. 8) opening reception. Also Saturday, the gallery’s “Make-N-Take” project for children, from 2 to 4 p.m., will be a heart/love painting on a mini canvas.

The east wall of the gallery features the works of George and Nan Pollard. The gallery, 514 56th St., is open 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The gallery is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Second Saturdays. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 262-657-7529.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4610 Sheridan Road, is hosting a show featuring wood turner Jacob Pike, watercolor artist Barbara Farrell and painter Tim Rozwadowski. The show runs through Feb. 23; the opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8). Winter gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month, with receptions from 6 to 9 p.m. on Second Saturday. Call 262-605-4745 or visit www.lemonstreetgallery.org.

ArtWorks Gallery, 4513 Sheridan Road, is hosting the “Trump” exhibit. Here’s the scoop: The artworks submitted must be somehow related to Donald Trump. However, gallery owner Chet Griffith said, “I don’t care what your political affiliations are or what your message is. I do care that this is a public store that welcomes everyone. If you have an ax to grind, be clever in your subversion.” The opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8). For more ArtWorks information, call 262-652-5911.

