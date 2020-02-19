"Something Rotten" musical comedy opening at Bradford High School

There’s something rotten at Bradford High School.
And that’s a good thing.
Make that a great thing.
The musical “Something Rotten!” opens Friday night at the school, and audiences can expect “a hilariously good time at the theater,” said Holly Stanfield.
The veteran Bradford theater teacher is directing the show, a pilot production for Music Theatre International. Also, during the show’s two-weekend run, representatives from the International Thespian Festival will attend a performance as part of the screening process for the high school theater showcase.
This year, the theater festival is June 22-27 in a new location, on the campus at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., after several years in Lincoln, Neb.
If “Something Rotten” does make it to the theater festival, it won’t be a surprise.
Since debuting with “Godspell” in 1999, KUSD has sent more than 20 shows to the festival, including “Dogfight” in 2016, two shows in 2017 (“West Side Story” and “1776”), “Freaky Friday” in 2018 and “The Scottsboro Boys” in 2019.
A spoof
“Something Rotten” is something different — a show designed to celebrate and spoof musical theater.
“If you love — or hate — Shakespeare, you’ll want to come and see this show,” Stanfield said. “It’s a love letter to musicals and is so fun. It really celebrates the American creation of musical theater.”
The story takes place in 1595, where the Bottom brothers, Nick (Jacob Belotti) and Nigel (Riley Cameron), are working to become successful playwrights even as they compete for attention with their rival, William Shakespeare (Corey Lallo).
The show includes references to numerous musicals, particularly in the big musical number “A Musical,” during which characters put on sailor hats in reference to several nautical-themed shows, including “South Pacific,” “Anything Goes” and “On the Town.” (In a review of the show, Variety said that number “simultaneously celebrates and sends up everything we hold dear about this peculiar art form, from the ‘jazzy hands’ of Bob Fosse to the synchronized line dancing of the Rockettes.”)
Stanfield, who saw “Something Rotten” on Broadway, said most of the students in the show had never heard of it but now love it.
As does she: “It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever worked on.”
The main challenge of the show, she added, “is the comedic timing. The jokes come so fast in this madcap show.”
Everything about the show is over the top, including the set, designed by Bradford theater teacher Jodie Williams.
“You can’t go too big with this show,” Stanfield said. “It’s designed to be just crazy fun and will lift your spirits.”
