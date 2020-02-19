"Something Rotten" musical comedy opening at Bradford High School

“If you love — or hate — Shakespeare, you’ll want to come and see this show,” Stanfield said. “It’s a love letter to musicals and is so fun. It really celebrates the American creation of musical theater.”

The story takes place in 1595, where the Bottom brothers, Nick (Jacob Belotti) and Nigel (Riley Cameron), are working to become successful playwrights even as they compete for attention with their rival, William Shakespeare (Corey Lallo).

The show includes references to numerous musicals, particularly in the big musical number “A Musical,” during which characters put on sailor hats in reference to several nautical-themed shows, including “South Pacific,” “Anything Goes” and “On the Town.” (In a review of the show, Variety said that number “simultaneously celebrates and sends up everything we hold dear about this peculiar art form, from the ‘jazzy hands’ of Bob Fosse to the synchronized line dancing of the Rockettes.”)

Stanfield, who saw “Something Rotten” on Broadway, said most of the students in the show had never heard of it but now love it.

As does she: “It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever worked on.”

The main challenge of the show, she added, “is the comedic timing. The jokes come so fast in this madcap show.”