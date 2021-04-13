Spectrum Gallery seeking artwork for May exhibit

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, a cooperative gallery located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, invites artists 18 years old and older to submit one piece of black and white (and shades of gray) artwork to the gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1-2, for the "Black and White Invitational Show," running May 8-June 6.

Two-dimensional artwork must be framed and wired for hanging; three-dimensional work must be ready for display. Artwork must not contain any color; no diptychs, triptychs or multiply framed pieces are allowed.

There is a $25 hanging fee. If an earlier drop-off time is required, call the gallery at 262-634-4345.

Milwaukee Rep announces season

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is "thrilled to welcome audiences back" with 12 productions planned for the 2021-2022 season, said Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman.

“Thanks to the brilliance of science, there is a bright spotlight at the end of this dark pandemic, and we cannot wait to welcome artists and audiences alike back to our theater in the fall,” Clements said.

This season starts Oct. 29 and will feature: