'The 39 Steps' continues at Tremper High School

The 39 Steps" — a parody adapted from the 1935 spy thriller film directed by Alfred Hitchcock — continues at Tremper High School this week, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 11-13.

In this stage adaptation, the entire film's story is performed by a small cast. One actor plays the hero, Richard Hannay; another performer plays the three women he has romantic entanglements with; and the other performers play all the other characters in the show: Heroes, villains, men, women, children and even the occasional inanimate object.

“We wanted to do something comedic to start off the season,” said Nic Cicerale, the Tremper High School theater teacher who is directing the show. “I usually do something serious, but after the year we’ve had, people really need to come here and laugh.”

The parody uses the film’s original script “but it’s what you do with physical aspects of the story that make it funny," he said. "The actors get to be totally ridiculous on stage, and it works for this show.”

Performances are in the Tremper High School Studio Theater (Room 120), 8560 26th Ave. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $6 for students and KUSD staff members. Tickets can be purchased online at kusd.edu/finearts.

