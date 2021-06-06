The Bard at Bong: Shakespeare in the State Parks tour starts here

The troupe’s first show was at Bong, and the troupe continues to start the tour at Bong “because that’s where we started, and they were so receptive to us.” Audiences, she said, continue to embrace the outdoor shows.

A cool experience

Conrad, who plays Prince Florizell (and also covers a few other minor roles), said joining the troupe “is a cool experience. You get to travel all over the state and see beautiful parks, plus Summit Players is one of the best Shakespeare companies. They do really good work.”

At UW-Parkside, Conrad earned his Shakespeare acting chops in “Macbeth” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” He also acted in “The Comedy of Errors” with a professional Milwaukee company in 2019 and has had roles in “Henry V” and “The Merchant of Venice.”

He says Shakespeare’s plays have lasted through several centuries because “the language is so poetic. It’s like when you read a really good novel; it’s just so beautifully written.”

He also compares Shakespeare to standup comedy. “When you’re laughing at something in standup comedy, they point out something in everyday life. Jerry Seinfeld does that very well, and so does Shakespeare, in the way he describes human experiences.”