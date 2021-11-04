The curtain rises on a busy theater season

If all the world's a stage and all the men and women merely players, as a certain playwright famously wrote in "As You Like It," then we are fortunate indeed to be living in this part of the world.

Now that theaters are opening up to live performances again, area stages are bursting forth with everything from Broadway musicals ("Groundhog Day") to the world premiere of a new drama ("Patience and Fortitude").

There's even a comedic twist on the Hitchcock classic "The 39 Steps."

There's even a comedic twist on the Hitchcock classic "The 39 Steps."

And whether you head to the intimate Sixth Street Theatre for the one-man show "Every Brilliant Thing" (it stars veteran local actor John Adams, so we expect it, indeed, to be brilliant) or settle in for the biting satire of "The Thanksgiving Play" on UW-Parkside's Main Stage Theatre, you will be welcomed back eagerly.

"We are really looking forward to having that interaction with an audience," said Bradford High School theater teacher Holly Stanfield, a few days before opening night of "Groundhog Day: The Musical."