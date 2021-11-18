'The Mad Ones' musical on stage at UW-Parkside

“The Mad Ones,” a new musical by Bree Lowdermilk and Kait Kerrigan, opens tonight at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The show, which premiered Off-Broadway in 2017 under the title “The Unauthorized Biography of Samantha Brown,” is presented as part of the school’s FreshINK Series and features a small ensemble and two professional musicians, David Brady (piano) and Charlie Collins (guitar).

The FreshINK Series was designed to “provide opportunities for students and audiences to engage with meaningful contemporary works throughout the theater season.”

“The Mad Ones” tells the story of a young woman named Sam who prepares to leave for college. Sam struggles to fulfill her mother’s expectations while being haunted by the sudden loss of her best friend Kelly, a constant reminder that life is hers to live.

“The plot focuses on Sam’s decision to either follow the dreams her mother has set out for her or simply drive off into an unknown future like Jack Kerouac’s characters in ‘On the Road,’” said Rachael Swartz, director of the production and newest member of the UW-Parkside theater faculty.

“The idea for the script is rooted in personal experience,” Swartz added.

Playwright Lowdermilk dropped out of Harvard, moved to New York, and reconnected with an old friend from middle school, Kait Kerrigan. They eventually became prolific writing partners. Since then, Lowdermilk and Kerrigan have enjoyed a successful career and received multiple awards for their creative output.

“The music is like a rock concert” said Elise Sparks, a junior theater arts major who plays the part of Sam. “There are great universal themes in this piece as it explores growing up, grief, change and finding the bravery to live the life you wish to lead. It’s both incredibly moving and very funny. We can’t wait to share this show with a live audience.”

Swartz, an accomplished stage and screen actress who focuses on musical theater and vocal pedagogy, joined UW-Parkside in 2020 and helped design and launch the new Concentration in Musical Theatre program.

Note: Prospective students and their family members are invited to tour UW-Parkside’s “state-of-the-art facilities, meet with faculty and current students and audition for the Theatre Arts program during our upcoming on-campus Arts Visit Day,” Swartz said. The campus visit day for theater is Dec. 3. To register, visit www.uwp.edu/apply/visitus/artvisit.cfm

“The Mad Ones” will be performed 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Black Box Theatre at the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for the Arts and Humanities on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. (Tonight’s show is sold out.) Running time is 90 minutes without an intermission. Tickets are free but MUST be reserved in advance at uwp.edu/therita. A livestream option is available at 2 p.m. Saturday. All audience members must wear masks.

