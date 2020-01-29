"The 39 Steps" opening Friday at PM&L Theatre

“The 39 Steps,” adapted by Patrick Barlow and John Buchan and based on the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film, opens Friday (Jan. 31)at the PM&L Theatre in downtown Antioch, Ill.

The show and will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 16.

Four actors play more than 100 characters in this Tony Award0-winning play adapted from the Hitchcock classic movie.

Described as “part juicy spy-novel with a dash of Monty Python,” this fast-paced whodunit “is perfect for anyone who loves the magic of theater,” show organizers said, “complete with an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and good old-fashioned romance.”

David Gasior plays Richard Hannay, who learns from a beautiful spy about a plot of international espionage. The woman is killed in Hannay’s flat, and he finds himself caught up in a race from London to Scotland in hopes of stopping military secrets from being smuggled out of the country.

As he searches for the secret of “the 39 Steps,” he is pursued by police who believe he is a murderer.

