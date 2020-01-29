"The 39 Steps" opening Friday at PM&L Theatre

“The 39 Steps,” adapted by Patrick Barlow and John Buchan and based on the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film, opens Friday (Jan. 31)at the PM&L Theatre in downtown Antioch, Ill.
The show and will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 16.
Four actors play more than 100 characters in this Tony Award0-winning play adapted from the Hitchcock classic movie.
Described as “part juicy spy-novel with a dash of Monty Python,” this fast-paced whodunit “is perfect for anyone who loves the magic of theater,” show organizers said, “complete with an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and good old-fashioned romance.”
David Gasior plays Richard Hannay, who learns from a beautiful spy about a plot of international espionage. The woman is killed in Hannay’s flat, and he finds himself caught up in a race from London to Scotland in hopes of stopping military secrets from being smuggled out of the country.
As he searches for the secret of “the 39 Steps,” he is pursued by police who believe he is a murderer.
Three of the female roles will be played by Erin Booth, while the remaining multitude of characters (spies, policemen, inn keepers, traveling salesmen, etc.) are played by two actors, credited as clown No. 1 (Liam Bell) and clown No. 2 (Charlie Sommers), with help from the stage crew (Heidi Zapp and Chris Heilgeist).
Casey Audrain is directing the show; the technical director is Mark Audrain. The set was designed by Mark Audrain and WOW Construction, with costume design by Lindsey Badtke and Jessica Augustine; sound design by Guy Finley; light design by Mark Audrain and Ken Albrecht; and incidental music by Paul Bleadow.
The stage manager is Randy Margison, assisted by Rose Stevens.
“The 39 Steps” will be performed 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 31 through Feb. 16.
Tickets — $18 for adults, $15 for students and senior citizen — are available online at www.pmltheatre.com or by calling the box office at 847-395-3055.
PM&L is a nonprofit, community-based volunteer organization located in Antioch, Ill.
ice castle 1
ice castle to open
ice castle biz 1.jpg
ice castle 1.jpg
ice castle 2.jpg
ice castle 3.jpg
ice castle 4.jpg
ice castle construction
ice castles 1.jpeg
ice castles 2.jpeg
ice castles 3.jpeg
ice castles 4.jpeg
ice castle demo 1.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle demo 3.jpg
ice castle demo 4.jpg
ice castle demo.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle finale.jpg
ice castle finale 2.jpg
20190222-kn-a-winterphotocontest-koci
Ice castles fire pit area
Ice castle warming hands
Ice castle princesses
Ice castle got ice sign
Ice castle posing
Ice castle big slide
Ice castle Chicago family
Ice castle people walking
icecastle8
icecastle7
icecastle4
icecastle5
icecastle6
icecastle2
icecastle3
icecastle1
ICE1
ice3
ICE2
ice4
Ice Castles selfie
ice castle
castle
ice castle
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.