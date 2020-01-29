You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
"The 39 Steps" opening Friday at PM&L Theatre
View Comments
Area Theater

"The 39 Steps" opening Friday at PM&L Theatre

{{featured_button_text}}
PML 39 Steps David Gasior

David Gasior plays the suave hero Richard Hannay in “The 39 Steps.”

 Liz Snyder

“The 39 Steps,” adapted by Patrick Barlow and John Buchan and based on the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film, opens Friday (Jan. 31)at the PM&L Theatre in downtown Antioch, Ill.

The show and will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 16.

Four actors play more than 100 characters in this Tony Award0-winning play adapted from the Hitchcock classic movie.

Described as “part juicy spy-novel with a dash of Monty Python,” this fast-paced whodunit “is perfect for anyone who loves the magic of theater,” show organizers said, “complete with an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and good old-fashioned romance.”

David Gasior plays Richard Hannay, who learns from a beautiful spy about a plot of international espionage. The woman is killed in Hannay’s flat, and he finds himself caught up in a race from London to Scotland in hopes of stopping military secrets from being smuggled out of the country.

As he searches for the secret of “the 39 Steps,” he is pursued by police who believe he is a murderer.

Three of the female roles will be played by Erin Booth, while the remaining multitude of characters (spies, policemen, inn keepers, traveling salesmen, etc.) are played by two actors, credited as clown No. 1 (Liam Bell) and clown No. 2 (Charlie Sommers), with help from the stage crew (Heidi Zapp and Chris Heilgeist).

Casey Audrain is directing the show; the technical director is Mark Audrain. The set was designed by Mark Audrain and WOW Construction, with costume design by Lindsey Badtke and Jessica Augustine; sound design by Guy Finley; light design by Mark Audrain and Ken Albrecht; and incidental music by Paul Bleadow.

The stage manager is Randy Margison, assisted by Rose Stevens.

“The 39 Steps” will be performed 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 31 through Feb. 16.

Tickets — $18 for adults, $15 for students and senior citizen — are available online at www.pmltheatre.com or by calling the box office at 847-395-3055.

PM&L is a nonprofit, community-based volunteer organization located in Antioch, Ill.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics