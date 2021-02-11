Tremper students performing 'Dear Elizabeth'

Nicolas Cicerale has directed a lot of shows during his time as a Tremper High School theater teacher, and operating under COVID-19 restrictions has added new wrinkles to live theater.

One obvious change: Kenosha Unified’s shows can be viewed only as live streams, not in-person.

Another change involves masks. The students and staff members must wear them at all times, and Cicerale is “actually trying to embrace the masks as part of our overall look, instead of something we need to deal with.”

With that in mind, Cicerale chose shows where “we thought we could incorporate the masks. In our case, we’re doing more shows where some actors are functioning as the vocal and expressive actors — and others are the physical actors. This way, we can make the dialogue seem more like the inner thoughts of the characters, and we can also focus on how what we say might not always connect with how we actually feel. For smaller shows, we can also double the amount of students involved.”

Rehearsals have been a mix of virtual and in-person gatherings.