Tremper students performing 'Dear Elizabeth'

Nicolas Cicerale has directed a lot of shows during his time as a Tremper High School theater teacher, and operating under COVID-19 restrictions has added new wrinkles to live theater.
One obvious change: Kenosha Unified’s shows can be viewed only as live streams, not in-person.
Another change involves masks. The students and staff members must wear them at all times, and Cicerale is “actually trying to embrace the masks as part of our overall look, instead of something we need to deal with.”
With that in mind, Cicerale chose shows where “we thought we could incorporate the masks. In our case, we’re doing more shows where some actors are functioning as the vocal and expressive actors — and others are the physical actors. This way, we can make the dialogue seem more like the inner thoughts of the characters, and we can also focus on how what we say might not always connect with how we actually feel. For smaller shows, we can also double the amount of students involved.”
Rehearsals have been a mix of virtual and in-person gatherings.
“Most of what we would normally do as ‘table work,’ when actors discuss their ideas and the play’s overall themes, we do through virtual meetings,” he said. “We try to keep the in-person rehearsals down to a minimum. We plan before we bring any actors in, so we can clearly articulate what we are trying to accomplish instead of using the time to explore possibilities.
“Although this is a little limiting as far as our options are concerned, it does help keep everyone more safe.”
On the technical side of things, Cicerale “is learning more about film than I ever had. Our staging is definitely trying to embrace the idea of film rather than traditional stage pictures. And this is certainly still a work in progress. I’m watching more of what others have done to see what I’ve liked and what didn’t really work. I think everyone is learning a lot.”
Despite these changes, the students, he said, “are excited to be doing ANYTHING. And I really believe that many of the teachers have been stretching themselves creatively to make this happen. I know at Tremper, the music programs have really been working hard to do this as well, and I feel that all of us in the arts desperately do not want the students to lose their love for these creative experiences, even if they look very different than they have in the past.”
‘Dear Elizabeth’ opens Friday
Tremper’s production of playwright Sarah Ruhl’s “Dear Elizabeth” starts streaming Friday, with performances available online through Feb. 21.
The drama is based on the compiled letters between poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop.
Originally seen at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 2012, the piece is made up of readings of letters between the two poets, written during their 30-year friendship.
Lowell, who died on Sept. 12, 1977, at age 60, won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1947 and 1974. Bishop, who died on Oct. 6, 1979, at age 68, also won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry, in 1956.
Cicerale said the students were “overall relatively unfamiliar with Robert Lowell, but several of them were studying an Elizabeth Bishop poem when we started rehearsals, and it happened to be a poem in the show. I think they are very likely to understand the need to find connection during a time when that’s very difficult.”
There are four people in the cast. Two actors filmed all of the lines and performed with facial expressions, Cicerale said. Two of the other actors performed as “silhouettes” of the two poets.
“The silhouettes performed physically and fill in the emotions within the letters,” he explained. “They don’t just mime the words, rather they tell the story of what each poet was feeling when they received the letters or when they wrote them.”
Staging that way helped with COVID-19 restrictions but also works symbolically, he said.
“Letter writing is a method of communicating, but you don’t necessarily get the full story. There is emotion behind the written word that is impossible to see. Also, sometimes when we are with each other physically, we don’t always say what we feel. Both forms of connection can be inadequate on their own.”