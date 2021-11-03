UW-Parkside theater season preview

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theater Department's season features a staged reading of a musical and a biting satire about an elementary school pageant:

"The Mad Ones," a musical by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, is Nov. 19-20 in the university's Main Stage Theater.

Rachael Swartz directs this FreshINK free staged reading.

In the show, 18-year-old Samantha Brown sits in a hand-me-down car with the keys clutched in her hand. Caught between a yearning for the unknown and feeling bound by expectation, she telescopes back to a time before her world had fallen apart.

As she relives her senior year, we meet Sam’s well-intentioned helicopter mother, Bev, and her high school sweetheart of a boyfriend, Adam, but it’s her best friend, Kelly, who haunts her. Kelly was everything Sam is not — impetuous and daring. When Kelly is killed in a car wreck, Sam loses not only her best friend but also the part of herself that was learning to be brave.

Now, Sam has to make a decision: Will she follow her mother’s dreams for her, or will she summon the courage to drive away from her friends and family into a future she can’t imagine?