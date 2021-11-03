UW-Parkside theater season preview

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theater Department's season features a staged reading of a musical and a biting satire about an elementary school pageant:
- "The Mad Ones," a musical by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, is Nov. 19-20 in the university's Main Stage Theater.
Rachael Swartz directs this FreshINK free staged reading.
In the show, 18-year-old Samantha Brown sits in a hand-me-down car with the keys clutched in her hand. Caught between a yearning for the unknown and feeling bound by expectation, she telescopes back to a time before her world had fallen apart.
As she relives her senior year, we meet Sam’s well-intentioned helicopter mother, Bev, and her high school sweetheart of a boyfriend, Adam, but it’s her best friend, Kelly, who haunts her. Kelly was everything Sam is not — impetuous and daring. When Kelly is killed in a car wreck, Sam loses not only her best friend but also the part of herself that was learning to be brave.
Now, Sam has to make a decision: Will she follow her mother’s dreams for her, or will she summon the courage to drive away from her friends and family into a future she can’t imagine?
- "The Thanksgiving Play" by Larissa FastHorse, Dec. 3-5 and 10-12 in the Main Stage Theater.
Brian Gill directs this wickedly funny satire about a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists who are scrambling to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.
This comedy is "a biting examination of well-meaning political correctness, the awkwardness of culturally appropriative missteps, and the surprisingly insurmountable challenge to devise an elementary school pageant free of unintentional offenses."
- "Circle Mirror Transformation" by Annie Baker, Feb. 18-19 in the Studio A theater.
UW-Parkside student Emma Foley directs this show, which takes place in a community center's drama class.
- "Indecent," a drama by Paula Vogel, March 4-6 and 11-13 in the Black Box Theatre.
Rachael Swartz directs this play, which is inspired by the true events surrounding the 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s "God of Vengeance," a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history.
- "She Kills Monsters" by Qui Nguyen. April 29-May 1 and May 6-8 in the Main Stage Theatre.
Brian Gill directs this show, which tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio after the death of her teenage sister, Tilly.
When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge.
In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and ’90s pop culture, playwright Nguyen "offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all."
Tickets to all the performances are free but must be reserved in advance at uwp.edu/therita. Note: Audiences will be socially distanced in the theater, and everyone must wear a mask.