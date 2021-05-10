WATCH NOW: "Doublewide Texas" opening May 14 at Lakeside Players

For Katie Gray, the comedy "Doublewide Texas" isn't just the latest show she's directing for Kenosha's Lakeside Players.
It's also a welcome return to live shows.
"It's so great to be back in the theater," she said over coffee Tuesday afternoon at The Buzz in Downtown Kenosha. "It's been really fun to have a little normalcy in our lives."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters to shut their doors across the globe, Gray had directed "Little Shop of Horrors" for the local community theater group.
That Lakeside Players production ran in February of 2020, just before the coronavirus and the need to "shelter in place" and avoid public gatherings put an end to in-person events.
Now that vaccines are readily available, the world — including live theater — is opening up again.
For Gray, being away from the theater "felt very bizarre," she said.
As the daughter of longtime local community theater actor and director Jeff Gray, she developed a love for the arts at a young age and jokes about "growing up at Lakeside Players. My first theater credit was at age 8. My dad was in 'Laughter on the 33rd Floor,' and I was a script prompter at rehearsals. That's how all this started."
Since then, she's performed in dozens of shows before directing her first Lakeside Players’ production, 2017’s “The Secret Garden.”
"Doublewide Texas"
