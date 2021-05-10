 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: "Doublewide Texas" opening May 14 at Lakeside Players
Community Theater show

WATCH NOW: "Doublewide Texas" opening May 14 at Lakeside Players

For Katie Gray, the comedy "Doublewide Texas" isn't just the latest show she's directing for Kenosha's Lakeside Players.

It's also a welcome return to live shows.

"It's so great to be back in the theater," she said over coffee Tuesday afternoon at The Buzz in Downtown Kenosha. "It's been really fun to have a little normalcy in our lives."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters to shut their doors across the globe, Gray had directed "Little Shop of Horrors" for the local community theater group.

That Lakeside Players production ran in February of 2020, just before the coronavirus and the need to "shelter in place" and avoid public gatherings put an end to in-person events.

Now that vaccines are readily available, the world — including live theater — is opening up again.

For Gray, being away from the theater "felt very bizarre," she said.

As the daughter of longtime local community theater actor and director Jeff Gray, she developed a love for the arts at a young age and jokes about "growing up at Lakeside Players. My first theater credit was at age 8. My dad was in 'Laughter on the 33rd Floor,' and I was a script prompter at rehearsals. That's how all this started."

Since then, she's performed in dozens of shows before directing her first Lakeside Players’ production, 2017’s “The Secret Garden.”

Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St.

"Doublewide Texas"

 director Katie Gray. -- she directed the musical "Little Shop of Horrors," which debuted in February of 2020, just before the coronavirus shut down everything.

The two also worked together on “Rent” at Lakeside Players in January of 2018 and, earlier, on “The Wizard of Oz.”

This musical, Gray said, “is an out-of-this-world show.”

As the daughter of longtime local community theater actor and director Jeff Gray, she developed a love for the arts at a young age and performed in dozens of shows before directing her first Lakeside Players’ production, 2017’s “The Secret Garden.”

“My dad likes to tease me that he’s insanely jealous,” Gray said, laughing. “When he directed this show in 2007, he didn’t have a full band.”

If you go

What: "Doublewide Texas"

When: Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, May 14-23

Where: Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St.

Tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students.

Buy tickets online: at rhodecenter.org

More information: email info@rhodecener.org

About the show: Described as a "hilarious, fast-paced comedy," the show is set in "one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas," made up of just four doublewides and a shed. The inhabitants "are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them."

Judy Rossow Memorial Fund: The community theater group has set up a fund in memory of Rossow, who they call the “First Lady of the Rhode.” Rossow, who died in March, was involved with Lakeside Players for decades and raised funds to help preserve and restore the historic theater building. She organized the annual "Bowls and Books" events and, in 2017, the lobby of the Rhode was named "The Judy Rossow Grand Lobby." Donations to the fund can be made through the website. 

