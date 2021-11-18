WATCH NOW: Fleeing Artists performing "Master Harold ... and the Boys"

KENOSHA — Kenneth Montley is having quite a year.

Just a few months after playing Hamlet — and having to memorize some 1,000-plus lines of Shakespearean dialogue — he’s playing the role of Sam in “Master Harold ... and the Boys.”

He’s also co-directing the show.

“It’s the first time I’ve done both acting and directing,” he said Monday night during a rehearsal break at the Rhode Center for the Arts. “It’s hard! You have to worry about how the show looks, how it sounds. And I had to memorize a whole new play just after doing ‘Hamlet.’”

As soon as this show wraps, he hopes to take a break.

The character of Sam “really speaks to me,” he said. “He’s a very smart person, a well-read Black man who talks about philosophy, injustice and oppression — and you don’t see that in too many plays.”

The show, he adds, “has something to say that’s really important for an audience to hear.”

Apartheid rules

This play depicts the horrific rules of South Africa's apartheid, which enforced racial segregation in the country from 1948 until the early 1990s.

Written by Athol Fugard in 1982, "Master Harold" was declared illegal by the South African government.

The play is set in 1950 South Africa in the seaside town of New Brighton, inside a local tea room.

The store's two black employees — Sam and Willie — set up tables and clean up, all the while practicing for the annual dancing competition. Soon the owner's son Hally — nicknamed "Master Harold" by Willie — arrives home from school.

At age 29, Kilian Collins is channeling his teen angst to play Hally.

“I was surprised by the emotional impact he had on me,” he said of his character, who hangs out with his family’s employees on a rainy afternoon.

“Hally is super confident that he’s right all the time,” Collins said. "I have to remember how I was at that age."

The drama runs 90 minutes straight through, with no break, “so you’re up there on stage in the wilderness,” he said. “It keeps it realistic, as if it’s happening in real life. You feel like you’re hanging out with your friends on stage.”

In the play, the lighthearted bantering among the three characters has an undercurrent of tension.

"In terms of how social groups interact with each other and how they treat each other, this play has a lot to say,” Collins said.

The timing of this production works well, Collins added.

“With the holidays coming up and people being together, it’s a good time to reflect on how to treat people,” he said.

Germaje Ford, 22, wasn’t even born when apartheid ended in the early 1990s, but through theater “you can come on stage and be a million different people.”

That’s how Ford can relate to his character Willie, a young Black man living under apartheid in 1950 in South Africa.

Ford studied theater at UW-Parkside and is also a musician. After taking a break, he’s thrilled to be acting again.

His character “is a raw, emotional guy going through a difficult path,” Ford said. “I love my character. He’s a complex guy.”

A brighter future

Co-director Alex Metalsky has been waiting a decade for this production — and it’s finally here.

“We read the play in college 10 years ago in a theater class,” he said, “and then I saw it performed at a college theater festival. All the pieces came together this year, and we were able to sneak it in for our season.”

The play “is of its time, yet it speaks to now,” he said. “It’s 25 years after apartheid ended, yet the play’s dream of a brighter future lives on still. That dream continues.”

“Master Harold,” he added, also fits into the theater troupe’s focus on “doing shows with under-represented voices. We’re working on doing more of that.”

For Montley, the key message for these characters — and for people everywhere — is empathy.

“People need to listen and talk to other people,” he said. “We can really learn from that. This world needs empathy.”

