WATCH NOW: From Bugs Bunny to Gilligan: Opera for everyone!

When it comes to opera, there’s really only one question that matters: Bugs Bunny or “Gilligan’s Island”?
And if you don’t know what we’re talking about, you’ve never seen the wonderful animated Bugs Bunny opera shorts or the “Gilligan” episode featuring Phil Silvers as Hollywood producer Harold Hecuba.
Lucky for us, actual opera folks Nicholas Huff and Kaila Bingen take that question in stride.
“Oh, I definitely vote for Bugs Bunny,” Huff said, laughing. “I love his rendition of ‘The Barber of Seville.’” (The Bugs Bunny version is “The Rabbit of Seville” and is just one of the many Bugs Bunny cartoons showcasing opera classics.)
Bingen, too, casts her opera vote for the animated bunny, adding, “There’s a callback to Bugs Bunny and his ‘Ring Cycle’ opera in the new ‘Space Jam’ movie, too.”
Carthage College graduates Huff and Bingen teamed up to launch the Kenosha Opera Festival in the fall of 2019. Part of their mission is to change opera’s “stuffy” image.
Which fits in perfectly with the series of Bugs Bunny opera pieces, including Wagner’s “Ring Cycle,” which gets the animated treatment in the cartoon “What Opera Doc?” The whole thing is a fun take on Wagner’s massive opera, with some of his most famous melodies “performed” by Bugs Bunny and his nemesis, Elmer Fudd.
Here in Kenosha, the Opera Festival’s production of “La Fille du Regiment” by Gaetano Donizetti has its final performance tonight (Aug. 7) at the Rhode Center for the Arts.
Huff calls the comic opera “a French rom-com” and stresses that it’s “not hoity-toity, like operas can be.”
“It’s very fun and is almost like musical theater,” Huff said, adding that the music is still impressive. “The aria has nine high C’s in it, so audience members will get to hear some impressive singing.”
Bingen also posts short videos to the Kenosha Opera Festival’s YouTube Channel, featuring opera “fun facts” and her “Score Keeping” series, which “shows how opera is all around us,” she said. “I just released a ‘Game of Thrones’ music episode. People know more opera than they think they do.”
And that includes fans of the 1960s “Gilligan’s Island” sitcom.
In the 1966 episode called “The Producer,” curmudgeonly film producer Harold Hecuba (played to perfection by Phil Silvers) crash lands on the island. The castaways put on a musical version of “Hamlet” to impress him and score a movie role for their resident actress, Ginger.
The cast performs three “Hamlet” songs, including a spot-on parody of the famous “Neither a borrower nor a lender be” speech, set to the “Toreador Song” from the opera “Carmen.”
“Neither a borrower nor a lender be.
Do not forget: stay out of debt.
Think twice, and take this good advice from me:
Guard that old solvency!
There’s just one other thing you ought to do.
To thine own self be true.”
Now that’s opera! Seriously, why hasn’t anyone taken this “Hamlet” musical idea and run with it? Lin-Manuel Miranda, are you listening?