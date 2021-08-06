WATCH NOW: From Bugs Bunny to Gilligan: Opera for everyone!

When it comes to opera, there’s really only one question that matters: Bugs Bunny or “Gilligan’s Island”?

And if you don’t know what we’re talking about, you’ve never seen the wonderful animated Bugs Bunny opera shorts or the “Gilligan” episode featuring Phil Silvers as Hollywood producer Harold Hecuba.

Lucky for us, actual opera folks Nicholas Huff and Kaila Bingen take that question in stride.

“Oh, I definitely vote for Bugs Bunny,” Huff said, laughing. “I love his rendition of ‘The Barber of Seville.’” (The Bugs Bunny version is “The Rabbit of Seville” and is just one of the many Bugs Bunny cartoons showcasing opera classics.)

Bingen, too, casts her opera vote for the animated bunny, adding, “There’s a callback to Bugs Bunny and his ‘Ring Cycle’ opera in the new ‘Space Jam’ movie, too.”

Carthage College graduates Huff and Bingen teamed up to launch the Kenosha Opera Festival in the fall of 2019. Part of their mission is to change opera’s “stuffy” image.