WATCH NOW: New play opening Nov. 5 at Carthage College

Arlene Hutton may call herself “an accidental” playwright, but her new play “Patience and Fortitude” has been carefully thought out.
In the play, 10 college students on Spring Break find themselves isolated in the woods when the internet disappears.
Now what?
The plot was inspired by Hutton’s experience in New York City in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the first days of the pandemic,” she said, “I did not have internet for a while. I was very ill with COVID and was alone in my apartment.” (There was a mix-up with her internet provider, and when she called the company, she was directed to use their website. That 's a vicious cycle when you don’t have internet access.)
Not only was she alone, but her apartment building was largely empty, too, as residents fled the city.
From that experience, Hutton developed the storyline in “Patience and Fortitude,” the latest production in Carthage College’s New Play Initiative, which has been showcasing new works for more than a decade.
“I wondered what would happen if the internet disappeared,” she said. “Because it will happen someday — for a few hours, a few days or longer.”
Hutton calls her play “Patience and Fortitude” for “the names of the two lions outside the New York Public Library,” she explained. “They are guarding a world-class institution. Also, patience and fortitude are what the characters in the play will need to get through this crisis.”
When asked if she’s written a “Lord of the Flies” story for the digital age, Hutton laughs and says, “I didn’t take it that far.” (In British author William Golding's classic 1954 novel, a group of British boys stranded on an uninhabited island turn on each other in violent ways.)
Directing a new show
Mary McDonald Kerr — a longtime actress and director in Milwaukee and Chicago who now lives in Paddock Lake — talked about the best, and worst, aspects of directing a brand new work.
“The best part is that, if there’s something you can’t make work or you don’t understand, you can contact the playwright. That’s exciting and something you can’t do with a Shakespeare play,” she said.
As for the biggest challenge of a new work: “A play takes a long time to develop, and it’s tricky to pull off with a new work, but I think we have a fully realized play.”
Kerr especially enjoys working with college students on a new play “because it’s exciting for them to feel like they have ownership of the piece. We are all birthing this show together.”
Playwright Hutton did three workshops with the students and the director — two remotely from her New York home and one in early September at Carthage — and has been on the campus all this week as the cast and crew work through the technical rehearsals leading up to opening night.
“I’ve been amazed at what they're doing with the play,” she said, “and we’re really blessed to have Mary. She’s the perfect director. She challenges me to go deeper and is really a great collaborator.”
College theater
Both Kerr and Hutton enjoy working in theater on the college level.
“I normally direct adults in Milwaukee and Chicago, but working with college students is so great,” Kerr said. “They are doing theater for the pure joy of it. They aren’t trying to make a living at it and haven’t been disappointed yet. Their joy and energy is intoxicating.”
Likewise, Hutton said student actors “respond purely to the play and what it is.”
Audience reaction
Hutton describes her play as hopeful and hopes audience members feel that way, too.
“I’m hoping we show that we can go through extraordinary events and find ourselves and our friends on the other side,” she said. “Our fears can be unfounded, and we can’t live in fear. As one character says in the play, ‘why can’t we all just be nice to each other.’ We do need each other, and we need human kindness.”
This is Hutton’s first time working on a new play for Carthage — “they approached me,” she said — and Kerr’s third time directing at the college. Previously, Kerr directed the musicals “Urinetown” (2016) and “Mother Courage and Her Children” (2017).
As for being an “accidental” playwright, Hutton — also a longtime theater actor — started writing plays because she "wanted to do plays I cared about, and I wanted to see more roles for women. So I wrote for women I knew.”
She took some of her plays to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, a global arts showcase, and said the experience of performing works for an international audience “is great. You’re part of something so big, and you’re playing in front of all sorts of people.”