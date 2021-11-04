WATCH NOW: New play opening Nov. 5 at Carthage College

Arlene Hutton may call herself “an accidental” playwright, but her new play “Patience and Fortitude” has been carefully thought out.

In the play, 10 college students on Spring Break find themselves isolated in the woods when the internet disappears.

Now what?

The plot was inspired by Hutton’s experience in New York City in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the first days of the pandemic,” she said, “I did not have internet for a while. I was very ill with COVID and was alone in my apartment.” (There was a mix-up with her internet provider, and when she called the company, she was directed to use their website. That 's a vicious cycle when you don’t have internet access.)

Not only was she alone, but her apartment building was largely empty, too, as residents fled the city.

From that experience, Hutton developed the storyline in “Patience and Fortitude,” the latest production in Carthage College’s New Play Initiative, which has been showcasing new works for more than a decade.

“I wondered what would happen if the internet disappeared,” she said. “Because it will happen someday — for a few hours, a few days or longer.”