WATCH NOW: New shows opening at Anderson Arts Center

After a year during which so many exhibits were canceled or online only, the Anderson Arts Center has been welcoming visitors and will showcase new works, starting Sunday.
The exhibits open on April 18, running through May 30.
The artwork is on display, and the public is welcome (in a safe, socially distanced manner) to walk through and view it.
The arts center’s lakefront location, expansive grounds and views of Lake Michigan are an added bonus at no extra charge.
In fact, the whole show is free — and appreciated by visitors.
“People who have come here say they are happy to have something to do,” said Rena Lee, the arts center’s administrator.
The shows will feature:
Artwork created by members of the Racine Art Guild. This year’s exhibit features a variety of works including fiber arts, ceramics, glass and woodwork and was juried by Colin Matthes, gallery director at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Five upstairs galleries will showcase the solo show award winners of the Anderson Arts Center’s 2020 Winter Juried Show: Kathy Brand, Kathy Kerner, Gary Warren Niebuhr, Gabriela Pettit and Chuck Weber. The solo shows feature photography, sculpture, found object, mixed media, oil paint, and abstract illusionism.
The Area Artists Group galleries will highlight artist Genevieve Gerou. Her newest works, in ink and watercolor, were “created through her thought processes about the pandemic.”
Lots of changes
Lee’s first 15 months on the job have been eventful.
Since being hired in January of 2020, Lee oversaw the reopening of the facility after a $4.3 million renovation project.
But just three weeks after that public celebration on Feb. 23, 2020 — showcasing the historic mansion’s new geothermal heating and cooling system, repaired roof, freshly painted walls, LED lighting and new handicapped accessible bathrooms — Anderson had to close its doors again due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since reopening in June 2020, the arts center has been welcoming visitors under COVID-19 restrictions, limiting capacity and requiring face masks.
“Our first priority was to the safety of visitors and volunteers,” Lee said. “We want everyone to have a good experience when they visit or when they support us as a volunteer.”
Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be no opening reception or refreshments for the new exhibits. Masks are required in the Arts Center and capacity is limited. Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.