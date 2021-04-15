WATCH NOW: New shows opening at Anderson Arts Center

The Area Artists Group galleries will highlight artist Genevieve Gerou. Her newest works, in ink and watercolor, were “created through her thought processes about the pandemic.”

Lots of changes

Lee’s first 15 months on the job have been eventful.

Since being hired in January of 2020, Lee oversaw the reopening of the facility after a $4.3 million renovation project.

But just three weeks after that public celebration on Feb. 23, 2020 — showcasing the historic mansion’s new geothermal heating and cooling system, repaired roof, freshly painted walls, LED lighting and new handicapped accessible bathrooms — Anderson had to close its doors again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since reopening in June 2020, the arts center has been welcoming visitors under COVID-19 restrictions, limiting capacity and requiring face masks.

“Our first priority was to the safety of visitors and volunteers,” Lee said. “We want everyone to have a good experience when they visit or when they support us as a volunteer.”