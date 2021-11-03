WATCH NOW: "The 39 Steps" opens Nov. 4 at Tremper High School

“The 39 Steps” has a pedigree other plays would kill for: The spy drama was one of director Alfred Hitchcock’s earliest films, and no less a movie icon than Kenosha native Orson Welles called it “a masterpiece.”

The stage version that opens tonight at Tremper High School also has goofy math: There are 39 steps, eight actors and some 150 characters.

If that sounds like the recipe for a fast-moving comedy, you’re right.

This “39 Steps” is a 2005 adaptation of the classic, in which playwright Patrick Barlow uses the film’s script in the service of a live theater parody.

“We wanted to do something comedic to start off the season,” said Nic Cicerale, the Tremper High School theater teacher who is directing the show.

“I usually do something serious, but after the year we’ve had, people really need to come here and laugh,” he added.

Cicerale first saw this parody during a 2010 Tremper theater trip to London.

“We accidentally saw this show,” he recalled. “We had a lot of shows lined up to see, but I asked the tour guide if there was a smaller show somewhere we could go to. She suggested ‘39 Steps,’ which played for several years in London’s West End.”