WATCH NOW: "The 39 Steps" opens Nov. 4 at Tremper High School

“The 39 Steps” has a pedigree other plays would kill for: The spy drama was one of director Alfred Hitchcock’s earliest films, and no less a movie icon than Kenosha native Orson Welles called it “a masterpiece.”
The stage version that opens tonight at Tremper High School also has goofy math: There are 39 steps, eight actors and some 150 characters.
If that sounds like the recipe for a fast-moving comedy, you’re right.
This “39 Steps” is a 2005 adaptation of the classic, in which playwright Patrick Barlow uses the film’s script in the service of a live theater parody.
“We wanted to do something comedic to start off the season,” said Nic Cicerale, the Tremper High School theater teacher who is directing the show.
“I usually do something serious, but after the year we’ve had, people really need to come here and laugh,” he added.
Cicerale first saw this parody during a 2010 Tremper theater trip to London.
“We accidentally saw this show,” he recalled. “We had a lot of shows lined up to see, but I asked the tour guide if there was a smaller show somewhere we could go to. She suggested ‘39 Steps,’ which played for several years in London’s West End.”
Cicerale and the Tremper students “loved the show. We went in with zero expectations, and it was so funny.”
Some years later, Cicerale saw the same show in New York.
“It was totally different in the way they staged it,” he said, “but it was equally funny.”
The parody uses the film’s original script “but it’s what you do with physical aspects of the story that make it funny. The actors get to be totally ridiculous on stage, and it works for this show.”
The show is designed to work in any size theater, with a set design a New York director described as “looking like a bunch of theater people who just wanted to put on a show,” Cicero said.
However, he added, “Ironically, it actually takes a lot of time to look like you just slapped it together.”
Hitchcock fans will recognize music from some of the director's iconic films — “North by Northwest,” “Psycho,” “Vertigo” and even 1964’s “Marnie.”
The challenge of performing a parody is to keep the action moving through quick character changes and 32 scene changes. An added challenge for the students is acting while wearing masks.
“You have to use your body more because you’re missing half of your face to show emotions,” Cicerale said. “We are also having the students do accents, which is an added challenge.”
This is Cicerale’s first show with a live audience — after taping the shows for online viewing last year — since January of 2020.
And he’s thrilled to welcome the public back to the theater.
“We’re so excited to have an audience,” he said. “I’m feeling a bit out of practice and am eager to help the students rebuild their live theater skills.”