WATCH NOW: 'The Penelopiad' takes the stage at UW-Parkside
Fine Arts on Campus

UW-Parkside theater professor Fabrice Conte-Williamson talks about the college's production of "The Penelopiad."

If it’s been a few years — or several decades — since you studied Greek mythology, you might be nervous about attending “The Penelopiad.”

Don’t be.

Fabrice Conte-Williamson, who is directing the drama at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, said audience members who don’t know their “Odyssey” from an “Iliad” should have no fear.

“The themes of the drama are pretty well introduced,” he said. “This is intended for a broad audience and doesn’t get into too many details.”

“The Penelopiad” is based on a novel by Margaret Atwood (of “The Handmaid’s Tale” fame) and tells roughly the same story as “The Odyssey” does — but from the point of view of Penelope.

In the original story, she is “the faithful wife, patiently waiting at home for her husband Odysseus to return,” Conte-Williamson said.

But, as is typical of Atwood’s works, Penelope may not be the meek, loyal wife as portrayed by Homer.

Conte-Williamson chose this drama due to his love for Greek mythology, along with a chance to “hear an unexpected narrative perspective.”

By flipping the focus of the story from the male hero Odysseus to his wife back at home, the drama “celebrates hearing from people we don’t often hear from in literature,” Conte-Williamson said. “People in power have always had a platform, but other voices have not. This is a chance to tell a different story.”

Delaina Kuzelka, a junior theater arts major at UW-Parkside who plays the role of Penelope, echoes his comments on elevating the voices of women and marginalized communities.

“The show was entirely developed as a collaborative, creative effort and features original music, singing and movement,” Kuzelka said. “It is like nothing else we’ve ever presented on our stages.”

Also featured in the story is a Greek Chorus made up of Penelope’s 12 maids.

“We get to hear their perspectives, too, which is so rare in Greek mythology,” Conte-Williamson said. “The chorus members play all the characters in the story.”

Casting for the “maids” is flexible, Conte-Williamson said, with the UW-Parkside production featuring seven women and six men.

A lot of the cast, he said, “are first-year students. This is a great opportunity for them.”

New music

One key feature is the play's music.

The text contains lyrics for songs performed by the Greek Chorus, in styles including a ballad, a sea shanty and even a kids’ jump-roping song.

“The maids sing and dance in the show,” Conte-Williamson said. “Kevin Gray, a faculty member who does our sound design, wrote the music for the lyrics. He’s wonderful and composes music so quickly for us.”

This production also offers the chance for what TV series call cross-promotion.

“English students here study ‘The Odyssey,’ and they are coming to see the show,” Conte-Williamson said.

Working together

The production is a collaborative project, Conte-Williamson said.

“The students are taking on a lot of roles, in addition to their roles on stage,” he said. “We have original music and original choreography. We have a student in charge of the props and another one doing the lighting design. It’s been a great challenge for the students. A lot of artistic freedom can be scary, but that’s also how the students develop skills.”

When asked why someone should come to this production, Conte-Williamson offered several reasons.

“It’s free, it’s live and it’s a fun show,” he said. “It’s not a tragedy at all and will be an engaging night at the theater. As they say, that’s entertainment.”

If you go

What: “The Penelopiad” by Margaret Atwood

Where: UW-Parkside's Black Box Theatre, in the university's Picken Center, 900 Wood Road (on the west side of the campus)

When: Performances are two weekends, Oct. 15-17 and 22-24. Shows are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There is also a 2 p.m. Friday matinee on Oct. 22.

Cost: Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at uwp.edu/therita.

Note: Audiences will be socially distanced in the theater, and everyone must wear a mask.

About the play: Based on Atwood’s novel by the same name, "The Penelopiad" is a poetic, feminist re-imagining of Homer’s epic poem "The Odyssey," which follows the adventures of the Greek hero Odysseus, king of Ithaca, and his journey home after the Trojan War. Atwood's drama is told form the point of view of Penelope, the wife of Odysseus, who waits at home for his return. Addressing the audience directly, Penelope tells us the story of her life, including her fraught relationship with her parents and her jealousy over her cousin Helen’s acclaimed beauty.

Welcome back

“We are thrilled to have a live audience back in our Black Box Theatre,” University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theater Professor Fabrice Conte-Williamson said while getting ready for opening night of “The Penelopiad.”

Since March 2020, UW-Parkside’s theater productions had been available for livestreaming only, with the actors performing in empty theaters.

“It was interesting,” Conte-Williamson said of working in a theater with five to six cameras capturing the action for online viewing.

“It was like directing a sitcom,” he said.

While he is “really looking forward to welcoming back audiences and getting back to live theater,” the filmed performances did lead UW-Parkside to work on developing an Acting for the Camera class, he said.

“I guess that’s one silver lining to the COVID shutdown,” Conte-Williamson said.

Meet the cast and crew

Cast and crew members of “The Penelopiad” at UW-Parkside include:

Penelope: Delaina Kuzelka

Maid/Oracle: Ben Compton

Maid/Naiad Mother: Kalyn Diercks

Maid/Helen: Erin Dillon

Maid/Anticleia: Emma Foley

Maid/Telemachus: Aren Goodwin

Maid/Odysseus: Matt Gould

Maid/Iole: Allison Hayes

Maid/Melantho: Janet Jurado

Maid/Eurycleia: Talia Last

Maid/Icarius/Antinous: Jordan McGraw

Maid/Laertes: Hans Pfrang

Maid/Suitor: Daniel Reed

Scenic Designer: Jody Sekas

Costume Designer: Leslie Vaglica

Lighting Designer: Jessica Baker

Sound Designer: Kevin Gray

Makeup Designer: Isabella Cernuska

Props Master: Bianca Gonzalez

Stage Manager: Star Howard

Technical Director: Joshua Christoffersen

Scenic Charge Artist: Lynsey Gallagher

Dramaturg: Emily Moisant

