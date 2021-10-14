WATCH NOW: 'The Penelopiad' takes the stage at UW-Parkside

If it’s been a few years — or several decades — since you studied Greek mythology, you might be nervous about attending “The Penelopiad.”

Don’t be.

Fabrice Conte-Williamson, who is directing the drama at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, said audience members who don’t know their “Odyssey” from an “Iliad” should have no fear.

“The themes of the drama are pretty well introduced,” he said. “This is intended for a broad audience and doesn’t get into too many details.”

“The Penelopiad” is based on a novel by Margaret Atwood (of “The Handmaid’s Tale” fame) and tells roughly the same story as “The Odyssey” does — but from the point of view of Penelope.

In the original story, she is “the faithful wife, patiently waiting at home for her husband Odysseus to return,” Conte-Williamson said.

But, as is typical of Atwood’s works, Penelope may not be the meek, loyal wife as portrayed by Homer.

Conte-Williamson chose this drama due to his love for Greek mythology, along with a chance to “hear an unexpected narrative perspective.”