WATCH NOW: Wisconsin's 'Shining Moment' on 'Jeopardy!'

Though our Wisconsin Badgers bowed out in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, we are getting our “One Shining Moment” thanks to the folks at “Jeopardy!”

Wisconsin’s most beloved figure, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is the game show’s guest host through April 16.

And like any good team member — in this case, he’s more like a coach or team general manager — Rodgers, who brings a relaxed vibe to the job, has improved during each game.

Mike Richards, the game show’s executive producer, told NPR Wednesday that Rodgers, who taped these episodes in February, grew more comfortable over time while standing behind the host’s lectern.

As fans of the beloved TV quiz show know, quite a few new faces — most of whom have never worn a football helmet — have taken turns behind that lectern after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek last year.

So far, guest hosts have included “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings, TV journalist Katie Couric, talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz and even Richards himself, who’s angling to move from the producer’s role to host.