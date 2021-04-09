WATCH NOW: Wisconsin's 'Shining Moment' on 'Jeopardy!'

Though our Wisconsin Badgers bowed out in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, we are getting our “One Shining Moment” thanks to the folks at “Jeopardy!”
Wisconsin’s most beloved figure, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is the game show’s guest host through April 16.
And like any good team member — in this case, he’s more like a coach or team general manager — Rodgers, who brings a relaxed vibe to the job, has improved during each game.
Mike Richards, the game show’s executive producer, told NPR Wednesday that Rodgers, who taped these episodes in February, grew more comfortable over time while standing behind the host’s lectern.
As fans of the beloved TV quiz show know, quite a few new faces — most of whom have never worn a football helmet — have taken turns behind that lectern after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek last year.
So far, guest hosts have included “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings, TV journalist Katie Couric, talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz and even Richards himself, who’s angling to move from the producer’s role to host.
While officials search for a permanent replacement, we’ll also see hosting stints from CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, “Today” host Savannah Guthrie (she follows former “Today” host Couric; will we eventually see Al Roker up there?), “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker and actress Mayim Bialik. Bialik brings a bit of nerd cred to “Jeopardy!” thanks to her role on “The Big Bang Theory” (and her real-life status as a math whiz). We may see that continue if producers take up “Trek” star LeVar Burton’s interest in hosting.
So far, the most surprising moment in Rodgers’ episodes came on day one, when contestant Scott Shewfelt, who was stumped on the final question Monday, instead referenced the now infamous Packers decision in last season’s NFC championship game as he wrote, “Who wanted to kick that field goal?” You may recall the Packers kicked a field goal while trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 with fourth-and-goal at the 8-yard line and just over two minutes left in the game. Mason Crosby made the field goal, but it didn’t end well.
Even more surprising? Shewfelt is a Canadian, a species not known for trolling. We’d expect that sort of behavior from a Bears fan, but not someone from Ontario.
There are six Rodgers episodes remaining, during which Packers fans can worry about their team’s QB saying he’d love to host the show permanently. We can see the appeal; the “Jeopardy!” job is a lot easier on the knees.
“Jeopardy!” airs at 6 p.m. weekdays on Milwaukee’s CBS Channel 58. And, unlike the NFL, spitting on the set is not allowed.
From lighthouse to Peeps
Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only veteran play maker trying something new.
Local artist Dale Mellor is no stranger to working on a big canvas — as when she decorated Kenosha’s iconic North Pier Lighthouse with giant daisies in July 2019 — but her latest work takes place on a much-smaller scale.
For the first time, Mellor created art using marshmallow candies.
To construct her piece the Racine Art Museum’s annual International Peeps Art Exhibition, Mellor let her Peeps dry out for two weeks.
“But they were still tricky to work with,” said the Trevor-based artist. “My sculpture used wire and, after a few trials, I heated the end of the wire to push it through each bunny Peep.”
Mellor’s entry — “Not Going to Sugar Coat It — Coronavirus has Broken our Heart” — is a Peeps heart sculpture containing a tiny reproduction of the coronavirus virus itself.
In designing the work, Mellor “wanted to challenge myself to use Peeps solely as a medium to create an art-piece. Thinking about Easter, and 2020, it occurred to me how many hearts had been broken by the virus — and there the idea was.”
For the virus ball contained within the metal-framed heart, she attached Peeps to a Styrofoam ball, using wire, tiny hairbands and glue.
The whole process took four days, with drying time.
Mellor’s tips for aspiring Peeps artists is to “use Peeps as an unconventional artistic material. Express your unique views and creative ideas with the world.”
One important note: You don’t have to love Peeps as a candy to work with them as art.
“I much prefer dark chocolate treats,” Mellor said.
Unlike most art exhibits, the Peeps show, which continues through Saturday, features a sign warning visitors not to touch or eat the artwork. However, museum visitors can pick up Peeps recipes at the show, for such decadent treats as Peeps Brownie Batter Doughnuts and Peeps Skillet Smores.
The museum, 441 Main St. in downtown Racine, is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for youths (ages 12-18) and senior citizens and free for kids 11 and younger. www.ramart.org. Note: Can’t make it in person to the show? Check out the virtual tour, available to watch on demand on Facebook, YouTube and the RAM website.
Peeps doughnut
Dale Mellor and a Peep
Have a question or comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.