WGTD Radio Theater performing cartoon show

The WGTD Radio Theater begins its 16th season with its 125th live broadcast production.
The show, called “Angela Uber Alles,” is part of the troupe’s annual “Cartoon Shows on the Radio” series.
The “star” of the show is German Chancellor Angela Merkle, the second longest serving Chancellor in modern Germany, second only to Konrad Adenauer.
The free performance is 11:15 Saturday morning (Feb. 1) at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
This is second year the radio troupe has performed at the library. Upcoming live WGTD Radio Theater shows at the Southwest Library are scheduled for March 4 and June 6.
Mike Ullstrup, the show’s co-executive producer and writer, said, “Our cartoon shows continue to be some of our most popular radio theater broadcasts. Our cast and audience loves them! It’s always so fun to see our actors stretch themselves and take on the personas of everyone’s favorite characters. The shows are also fun to write.”
In this year’s cartoon show, some of the famous cartoon characters who appear include Rocky and Bullwinkle — along with Boris and Natasha — Mr. Peabody and Sherman, Dudley Do-Right, Nell Fenwick, Snidely Whiplash — and of course, the Horse — the Flintstones and Yogi Bear, with Boo-Boo Bear.
Steve Brown, the co-producer and writer, said the theme for this “is leading ladies. That means that all of our radio theater broadcasts this year will feature famous women. Leading off our new season, our cartoon stars will talk about German Chancellor Angela Merkle.”
Performers in the 91.1 Players include Mike Bavido, Rene Bushelle, Siegfried Christoph, Arthur Dexter, Viki DuMez, Todd Eaves, Brett Houdek, Natalie LaVoie, Larry Rowe, Ann-Marie Schmid, Cameron Spencer, Peyton Spencer,, Naomi Waisman-Zabler and Kathy Zuhlke.
DuMez will direct this show; additional show scriptwriting was provided by Schmid. As always, the live sound effects are performed by Barbara Tylla.
In addition to being aired over WGTD-FM 91.1 in Kenosha and Racine, 101.7 FM in Elkhorn and 103.3 FM in Lake Geneva, the program will also be streamed live online at WGTD.org and on either an iPhone or Android app at WGTD FM.
Admission is free; audience members should arrive 30 minutes before the live broadcast starts at 11:15 a.m.