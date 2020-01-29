WGTD Radio Theater performing cartoon show

The WGTD Radio Theater begins its 16th season with its 125th live broadcast production.

The show, called “Angela Uber Alles,” is part of the troupe’s annual “Cartoon Shows on the Radio” series.

The “star” of the show is German Chancellor Angela Merkle, the second longest serving Chancellor in modern Germany, second only to Konrad Adenauer.

The free performance is 11:15 Saturday morning (Feb. 1) at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

This is second year the radio troupe has performed at the library. Upcoming live WGTD Radio Theater shows at the Southwest Library are scheduled for March 4 and June 6.

Mike Ullstrup, the show’s co-executive producer and writer, said, “Our cartoon shows continue to be some of our most popular radio theater broadcasts. Our cast and audience loves them! It’s always so fun to see our actors stretch themselves and take on the personas of everyone’s favorite characters. The shows are also fun to write.”