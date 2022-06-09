Babies on the Farm at Jerry Smith's includes sloth, kangaroo encounters

SOMERS — Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St., features newborn farm animals at “Babies on the Farm,” open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. two Saturdays and Sundays, June 11-12 and 18-19.

Admission is $10 and can be purchased online at smithpumpkinfarm.com or at the gate. Kids 2 and younger are free.

Additional attractions this year include a Sloth Encounter and a Kangaroo Encounter.

Tickets are $60 for the 15-minute Sloth Encounter. A maximum of two people can sign up for one 15-minute time slot. If you’d like to bring a friend, you can add a second person to join you for $40.

The Kangaroo Encounter costs $30 for the first person. A maximum of two people can sign up for one 15-minute time slot. If you’d like to bring a friend, you can add a second person to join you for $20.

Note: The actual time with the sloth or the kangaroo is about 10 minutes. A general admission ticket is required for entrance to the Sloth Encounter. Tickets can be purchased in advance at smithpumpkinfarm.com.

During the festival, visitors can interact with piglets, chicks, calves, lambs, bunnies and baby goats.

Admission also includes a bouncing pad, a petting zoo and hay rides.

Food, including the farm’s famous frosted cookies, will be available for purchase. For more information, visit smithpumpkinfarm.com. Note: All attractions are weather dependent.

