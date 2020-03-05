Blue House Books to host International Women’s Day event and contest

Blue House Book will host an International Women’s Day celebration on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Kenosha Creative Space’s 624 Gallery, 624 57th St. in downtown Kenosha.

The annual free event celebrates gender equality, focusing on the female experience, with a book sale, panel discussion, and live music from local, all-female band Violet Wilder.

Community members from Kenosha and Southeast Wisconsin are forming a panel to discuss this year’s theme of “Each for Equal; how can we each make changes in our everyday lives to promote and encourage gender equality?”

Panelists include author and youth warrior Ebony Lewis; educators Dr. Michele Hancock of Carthage College and Lesley Walker of UW-Parkside; the members of Violet Wilder: Jayna, Kimberly, and Melissa; and Blue House Books owner Samantha Jacquest. They will be discussing their experiences with gender inequality, and help us all to make a plan for a better future.