Blue House Books to host International Women’s Day event and contest

Blue House Book will host an International Women’s Day celebration on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Kenosha Creative Space’s 624 Gallery, 624 57th St. in downtown Kenosha.
The annual free event celebrates gender equality, focusing on the female experience, with a book sale, panel discussion, and live music from local, all-female band Violet Wilder.
Community members from Kenosha and Southeast Wisconsin are forming a panel to discuss this year’s theme of “Each for Equal; how can we each make changes in our everyday lives to promote and encourage gender equality?”
Panelists include author and youth warrior Ebony Lewis; educators Dr. Michele Hancock of Carthage College and Lesley Walker of UW-Parkside; the members of Violet Wilder: Jayna, Kimberly, and Melissa; and Blue House Books owner Samantha Jacquest. They will be discussing their experiences with gender inequality, and help us all to make a plan for a better future.
In preparation for the event, Blue House Books has launched “Women Who Inspire You,” a social media contest encouraging members of our community to raise awareness and recognize the positive impact of inspirational women in the Southeast Wisconsin region. All nominators and nominees will be entered in a drawing to receive a prize from Blue House Books. Winners will be chosen at the International Women’s Day Event.
“It is important to celebrate International Women’s Day to bring continuous awareness and recognition of women who positively impact the cultural, political, economic, and social conditions of our world and persistently fight for gender parity,” said Dr. Hancock. “This event is a great way to start a conversation about how we can promote gender equality here in Kenosha, and how we can encourage female empowerment beyond our community.”
The celebration is free and open to the public. All ages welcome.