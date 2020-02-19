Bong State Recreation Area offers programs in February, March

Bong offers programs in February, March
Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, is hosting several upcoming programs:
Feb. 22: Knit and Crochet Clinic. Drop in and stay as little or long as you like. Bring something you’re working on, have questions about, problems with or if you want to learn knitting or crocheting basics. Meet at the Visitor Center. 1 to 3 p.m.
Feb. 29: Timber Wolf Ecology and Management. Join Larry and Emily Scheunemann from the Timber Wolf Alliance, an organization that supports education to better understand wolves. Best for ages 12 and older. Meet at the Visitor Center. 10 to 11:30 a.m.
March 7: Tie your own Flies. Ever wondered how to tie a fishing fly? Join us to solve the mystery! Using basic materials, you’ll create your own flies. Children must be 10 years of age or older and accompanied by an adult. Call 262-878-5601 to register; space is limited. Meet at the Visitor Center. 9:30 a.m. to noon.
March 12: Knee-high Naturalist. Bring your child (ages 3-5) to this fun and active nature program. March's program is "Woodpecker Wham!" Be prepared to go outside. Program will go on regardless of weather, but the topic may change. Call to register at least 48 hours in advance at 262-878-5601. Meet at the Visitor Center. 10 to 11:30 a.m.
March 14: Woodpeckers in Winter. Find out how to attract and identify woodpeckers. Learn how perfectly adapted they are and why they don’t get headaches. Bring binoculars because we’ll hike in search of woodpeckers. Meet at the Visitor Center. 2 to 3 p.m.
March 21: Earliest Migrants Hike. Bundle up and bring your binoculars for an early morning hike. Discover which hardy migrants have returned and what the resident birds are doing. Meet at the Visitor Center. 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Note: Programs are free, but a valid state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. For more details, go to www.bongnaturalistassociation.org.