Bong State Recreation Area offers programs in February, March

Bong offers programs in February, March

Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, is hosting several upcoming programs:

Feb. 22: Knit and Crochet Clinic. Drop in and stay as little or long as you like. Bring something you’re working on, have questions about, problems with or if you want to learn knitting or crocheting basics. Meet at the Visitor Center. 1 to 3 p.m.

Feb. 29: Timber Wolf Ecology and Management. Join Larry and Emily Scheunemann from the Timber Wolf Alliance, an organization that supports education to better understand wolves. Best for ages 12 and older. Meet at the Visitor Center. 10 to 11:30 a.m.

March 7: Tie your own Flies. Ever wondered how to tie a fishing fly? Join us to solve the mystery! Using basic materials, you’ll create your own flies. Children must be 10 years of age or older and accompanied by an adult. Call 262-878-5601 to register; space is limited. Meet at the Visitor Center. 9:30 a.m. to noon.