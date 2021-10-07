Boo to you! Welcome to the Spooky Season

Halloween can be a time for sunny outings to area pumpkin patches — but it can also mean seeking out terrors after dark.
If you’re up for being scared, check out these area attractions:
Racine County scares
- The Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 Southeast Frontage Road in Mount Pleasant, offers two full-sized haunted houses: Ambush Haunted House features loud noises, actors popping out of unexpected places, bright lighting effects and engulfing scenes, while at Hysteria Haunted House, the focus is on interactions between the mind and the senses. The haunted house's "visual and audible scares will have guests confused and misdirected," according to Abandoned staffers.
Also at Abandoned: Stalker Haunted House, an interactive 20-minute outdoor walking experience. Characters will be lurking throughout the shacks, scenes and vegetation in this creepy cornfield, so be sure to stay with the group so no one gets left behind.
And if you still crave more excitement, Abandoned offers axe throwing. If you hit the target, you'll get free stuff!
Opens at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 6. Ticket booth opens at 6:30 p.m., and closes at 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $30-$70, with fast passes available. www.abandonedhauntedhouse.com.
Kenosha County screams
- Dr. Destruction’s "Haunted Forest" — The resident ghoul of Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, who has been scaring folks in the cornfields and inside haunted buses and other structures for decades, is back with an all-new spooky attraction.
Open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Admission is $10. The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm is located on Highway L (18th Street) just west of Green Bay Road in Somers. www.smithpumpkinfarm.com. Note: The Haunted Manor has its own entrance and is not in the wristband area that requires an additional fee. This haunted attraction is NOT open on Oct. 31.
- Haunted House at Kemper Center — Historic Kemper Center plays host to a new set of creepy creatures each year, from mortuaries to freak shows. The theme this year is “Lies, Fables, Horror Tales” and will feature well-known characters like the boogeyman, Bigfoot and scary Disney characters and more.
The haunted house operates in partnership with the Kenosha County Teen Task Force of the Concerned Citizens’ Coalition. The Teen Task Force is "a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic group of low to moderately at-risk teens committed to living and promoting a life free of alcohol and drugs." The group aims to "encourage healthy lifestyles for Kenosha youth and families, coordinate prevention efforts and provide alternative activities to local youth." This haunted house is a service/learning project for the teens in the organization that raises funds each year for the Kemper Center.
Open 7 to 11 p.m. on four Saturdays (Oct. 9-30). Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children (under age 10). Tickets are sold at the door. Note: “Kiddie tours” (with the lights on) are 6 to 7 p.m. At Kemper, 6501 Third Ave. The Haunted House entrance is located in the Faulkner Building around the back (east side) of Kemper Center. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase as you wait to enter the haunted house.
- Haunted Trails of Hawthorn Hollow — The nature sanctuary and arboretum at 880 Green Bay Road in Somers transforms into a spooky attraction on Oct. 29. Visitors can take a guided hike, filled with scary stories and local lore.
7:15-9 p.m. on Oct. 29. The cost is $15 per person; $10 for ages 15 and younger. Go to hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/the-haunted-trails-of-hawthorn-hollow.
- Soul Reapers Haunted House at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds — This haunted attraction in Wilmot is "a truly terrifying haunted house," according to the ghouls who inhabit the space! Soul Reapers are described as "the scariest, most ruthless monsters of hell. The queen has summoned them to devour your pathetic souls! Hearing your screams brings the Soul Reapers great satisfaction. Will you accept the challenge?!" (Yikes!)
Opens at 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 31. Admission is $18 in advance and $20 at the gate. A VIP Fast Pass that lets you skip the line is $25 in advance or $27 at the gate. For more details, go to www.soulreapershaunt.com.
- Haunted Hayride and Walk at Camp OhDaKoTa — The Boy Scouts of the Three Harbors Council are hosting spooky Halloween fun at the camp, 3363 Dyer Lake Road in Wheatland. The hayrides start at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30.
This is billed as "a great family friendly Halloween experience. Every turn will have you experiencing family appropriate scary scenes from a distance. You will be asked to disembark the wagon to try to relax a little at the wickedly delicious Witch's Kitchen for a snack. Next stop is your choice, get up close and personal with a Haunted walk through the enchanted woods — or get back on the hay wagon to finish your journey."
The last wagon departs at 9:20 pm. The tour takes about 40 minutes to complete. Due to COVID-19, hayrides will be limited to 20-25 people to allow for spacing. Face coverings are required on board the wagon unless EVERYONE in the group agrees to go without masks. Participants should dress for outdoor weather. Concessions will be sold. The cost is $8 per person in advance or $10 at the site. Free for children age 3 and younger. Register in advance at www.threeharborsscouting.org/program/haunted-woods/73639
South of the border
- Dungeon of Doom — Located just south of Kenosha County in Zion, Ill., this first-rate attraction scares the crowds who come to 600 29th St. in Zion, Ill. It's one of the largest haunted houses in the U.S. and is celebrating its 25th season. If you’re feeling brave after making it through the haunted house alive, you can opt for the “Buried Dead or Alive” experience.
Opens at 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31, plus Thursdays, Oct. 21 and 28. General admission is $30. A Fast Pass ticket, with free Buried Alive (usually a $5 fee) is $45 and allows visitors to skip a portion of the line. A VIP ticket is $55 and includes Buried Alive and allows the visitor to skip the entire line. Buy tickets online at www.dungeonofdoom.com. Note: “Blackout Nights,” with tours in total darkness, are Nov. 5-6. Want a Nightmare Before Christmas? The haunted house is open Dec. 17-18.
- Fright Fest — The ghouls are back at Six Flags Great America theme park in Gurnee, Ill.
After missing out in 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the theme park in Gurnee, Ill., has undergone its spooky season extreme makeover and emerged as a dark world populated by zombies, werewolves, vampires and all manner of things that definitely go bump in the night. The theme park’s 30th annual Fright Fest features “scare zones,” haunted houses and spooky shows.
Not into being scared? Have young children to entertain? Before the sun sets, Fright Fest is a kinder, gentler Halloween experience, with new family-friendly shows and fun adventures like the Trick or Treat Trail. There are also plenty of chances to take selfies with the theme park's cuddly mascots, decked out in their finest Halloween season costumes.
Once the sun sets, however, "terror comes alive," according to theme park officials.
Fright Fest is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31, plus Monday, Oct. 11, and Thursdays, Oct. 21 and 28. Admission starts at $39.99, with discounts and coupons available. Go to www.sixflags.com to check for the latest deals. Note: No cash; only card and mobile payments are accepted. Visitors can convert cash to a prepaid debit card immediately inside the park entrance (or at one of the other Cash to Card kiosks located in the park). COVID-19 protocols: Face coverings are required at all indoor locations for all individuals over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings are not mandatory outdoors. www.sixflags.com/greatamerica.