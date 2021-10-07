Boo to you! Welcome to the Spooky Season

Fright Fest is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31, plus Monday, Oct. 11, and Thursdays, Oct. 21 and 28. Admission starts at $39.99, with discounts and coupons available. Go to www.sixflags.com to check for the latest deals. Note: No cash; only card and mobile payments are accepted. Visitors can convert cash to a prepaid debit card immediately inside the park entrance (or at one of the other Cash to Card kiosks located in the park). COVID-19 protocols: Face coverings are required at all indoor locations for all individuals over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings are not mandatory outdoors. www.sixflags.com/greatamerica.