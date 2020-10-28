Boo-yay! Halloween Weekend is here!

The Kenosha Public Library is hosting its 2020 Scary Story Contest: Campfire Tales. Students in grades 3 through 12 are welcome to enter by writing an original story that incorporates this year’s theme of Campfire Tales. The story should be about 500 words long and typed (if possible).Drop off entries at any Public Library branch (including the Bookmobile) or enter online. Entries must be received by 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Winners will receive gift cards. You can pick up an entry form at any library branch or find it online at www.mykpl.info/