Boo-yay! Halloween Weekend is here!

This is it: The final weekend of October.
That means Halloween fun and scares. Remember: Activities come with an extra layer of protection, with everyone wearing masks and social distancing from the zombies:
Halloween streetcar
We have it on good authority — the Great Pumpkin told us — that Kenosha’s Halloween streetcar will be running Downtown this weekend. The pumpkin streetcar should be in operation between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Note: Face masks are required onboard.
Online Halloween Camp
Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a Virtual Halloween Camp.
The KAPA Virtual Halloween Camp is a dance class and craft time for children between the ages of 3 and 6, taking place the morning of Halloween. Children will be able to dress up, learn a spooky Halloween dance and do a craft — all from home. To sign up for the for the camp, visit KAPA’s website at https://kenoshadancemusicdrama.com/ or call 262-605-3951.
Pumpkin patches
Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, located at highways L and EA in Somers is open daily through Halloween. www.smithpumpkinfarm.com.
Swan’s Pumpkin Farm in Caledonia is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 5930 County Highway H. www.thepumpkinfarm.com.
Also in Racine County is Borzynski’s Farm, featuring a massive corn maze. www.borzynskis.com.
Halloween hikes
Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting its Halloween Candlelight Night Hike on Oct. 30. Start times for the hikes are 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5. Because of COVID-19, the nature center remains closed. This is a self-guided, family friendly nature hike. Pre-registration is required; no walk-ins will be allowed. www.pringlenc.org/events.
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers, has a spooky exhibit called “The Beasts of the Woods” at the historic Teuscher Pet Cemetery. Visitors are welcome to wander through the pet cemetery and discover the nature-inspired art. Admission is free; donations are accepted.
Howl-o-ween!
Area zoos are offering drive-thru Halloween tours and other attractions this year:
The Racine Zoo’s drive-thru “Halloween Glow” lights attraction is open 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1. $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. Enter the zoo at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience; no walking is allowed. www.racinezoo.org/halloween-glow
The Brookfield Zoo hosts special attractions daily through Nov. 1. “Dinos Everywhere” features more than 40 animatronic dinosaurs located throughout the zoo grounds. www.CZS.org/events.
Scary story contest
The Kenosha Public Library is hosting its 2020 Scary Story Contest: Campfire Tales. Students in grades 3 through 12 are welcome to enter by writing an original story that incorporates this year’s theme of Campfire Tales. The story should be about 500 words long and typed (if possible).Drop off entries at any Public Library branch (including the Bookmobile) or enter online. Entries must be received by 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Winners will receive gift cards. You can pick up an entry form at any library branch or find it online at www.mykpl.info/
Flashlight tours!
“Dinos in the Dark” programs are offered at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Friday. Participants will take a flashlight tour of the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Bring a flashlight and walk among the dinosaurs. $10 admission. Note: Registration is required in advance; each session is limited to 10 people and everyone is required to wear a mask. Call 262-653-4450.
Haunted houses
If you’re up for being scared, check out these area attractions:
Dr. Destruction’s “Haunted Manor” is back at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, open through Oct. 30. Admission is $10. www.smithpumpkinfarm.com.
Abandoned Haunted House, off of I-94 just north of Highway 11 in Mount Pleasant, offers two haunted houses to tour. www.abandonedhauntedhouse.com.
Soul Reapers Haunted House is back at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. Opens at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. www.soulreapershaunt.com.
Dungeon of Doom in Zion, Ill., turns its parking lot into a drive-in movie theater, screening horror movies for visitors who prefer the comfort and safety of their vehicle. The haunted house is open, with COVID-19 measures in place. You must register in advance for a timed ticket. www.dungeonofdoom.com.
Dan Patch Stables’ Haunted Hayride and Haunted Barn, on the grounds of the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, offers rides 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The first ride is family friendly. www.danpatchstables.com.
