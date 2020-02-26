Bradford students enjoying "Something Rotten" production

She has three assistants “who are my ‘eyes’ backstage,” she explained.

Her main focus, she said, “is to keep the show running smoothly. If transitions take too long or something else goes wrong, it takes the audience out of the show.”

She plans on studying speech pathology in college — and perhaps stage management, too.

“Speech pathology ties into theater because it’s about how you form your words and make connections and communicate with other people,” she explained. “The stage manager has to work with the cast, crew, the director, the technical director and the parents, so you really get to learn the different ways people communicate.”

Besides offering experience in working with so many different people, Aehlich said being part of “Something Rotten” is “so much fun. It’s a crazy big, hilarious show. Everyone works so well together, and the whole ensemble is really engaged with the show at all times and with this world we’re creating on stage.”

Meet Nick Bottom

Belotti, too, is having a blast working on “Something Rotten.”