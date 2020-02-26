Bradford students enjoying "Something Rotten" production

For Bradford High School seniors Bryn Aehlich and Jacob Belotti, being “Rotten” is a lot of fun.
It’s also valuable training for life after high school.
Both are working on the musical comedy “Something Rotten,” which starts its final weekend of performances Friday.
Aehlich is the show’s stage manager; Belotti is playing Nick Bottom, who, along with his brother Nigel, is a playwright in 1595.
The action focuses on the struggling Bottom brothers, who are competing feverishly with their more popular contemporary, playwright William Shakespeare. (How deep is this rivalry? Nick Bottom even shares a name with an iconic Shakespeare character from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”)
The fact that this is a fast-moving comedy just makes the project more fun for both students.
Aehlich — who is stage managing her third musical at Bradford — describes the job as doing “everything.”
“You have to know everything about the show: The characters’ entrances and exits, the props, the set,” she said.
During each performance, Aehlich is in the production booth at the back of the auditorium, calling the lighting cues and monitoring all the action on stage.
She has three assistants “who are my ‘eyes’ backstage,” she explained.
Her main focus, she said, “is to keep the show running smoothly. If transitions take too long or something else goes wrong, it takes the audience out of the show.”
She plans on studying speech pathology in college — and perhaps stage management, too.
“Speech pathology ties into theater because it’s about how you form your words and make connections and communicate with other people,” she explained. “The stage manager has to work with the cast, crew, the director, the technical director and the parents, so you really get to learn the different ways people communicate.”
Besides offering experience in working with so many different people, Aehlich said being part of “Something Rotten” is “so much fun. It’s a crazy big, hilarious show. Everyone works so well together, and the whole ensemble is really engaged with the show at all times and with this world we’re creating on stage.”
Meet Nick Bottom
Belotti, too, is having a blast working on “Something Rotten.”
Playing Nick Bottom is, he said, “the biggest role I’ve had here at Bradford. There’s a lot of lines and a lot of singing and a lot of tap dancing, too, which was pretty new to me.”
The show makes numerous references to other musicals and to Shakespeare, but Belotti said “even if you don’t know anything about theater, you’ll still enjoy the show. It’s a lot of fun.”
After high school, Belotti — who plays piano, drums, guitar and bass in addition to acting on stage — is looking at studying contemporary music at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Before that, however, he’s hoping “Something Rotten” is selected to be performed at the International Thespian Festival in June.
“If we go,” he said, “this would be my fourth time at the festival. I also went with ‘Scottsboro Boys,’ ‘1776’ and ‘Freaky Friday.’ I want to keep that streak going.”