Bristol Woodstock concerts on Thursday evenings

BRISTOL — The free concert Bristol Woodstock, which debuted in 2021, takes place Thursday nights, through Aug. 4, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.

The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

This summer’s lineup includes:

  • June 23: Acoustic Blu
  • June 30: JiMarth
  • July 7: Donnell Reed
  • July 14: Jesse Tyler Frewerd and Canary Canyon
  • July 21: The Standard Jazz Project
  • July 28: TBA
  • Aug. 4: Sweet Sheiks
  • Aug. 16: Indigo Canyon

For more details about the music series and who is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.

Tags

