Bristol Woodstock concerts on Thursday evenings

BRISTOL — The free concert Bristol Woodstock, which debuted in 2021, takes place Thursday nights, through Aug. 4, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.
The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
This summer’s lineup includes:
- June 23: Acoustic Blu
- June 30: JiMarth
- July 7: Donnell Reed
- July 14: Jesse Tyler Frewerd and Canary Canyon
- July 21: The Standard Jazz Project
- July 28: TBA
- Aug. 4: Sweet Sheiks
- Aug. 16: Indigo Canyon
For more details about the music series and who is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.