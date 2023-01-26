Broadway show 'Lombardi' coming to Genesee Theatre Feb. 3-4

WAUKEGAN — The Broadway play "Lombardi," about the legendary Green Bay Packers coach, will be performed Feb. 3-4 at the Genesee Theatre in Downtown Waukegan, Ill.

The production comes from the "three brothers" of Three Brothers Theatre, which was founded in 2011 by Josh Beadle, executive director, and his college friends.

Today, Beadle, his wife, Caroline, and friend Rick Adams dedicate themselves "to the excellence of black-box theater."

“We produce a wide variety of plays and musicals, as well as [host] many community events in our spaces. Whether it’s standup comedy, a hilarious farce, or an intimate drama, Three Brothers tells a wide array of stories in any given year," Josh Beadle said of his theater troupe.

Three Brothers’ partnership with The Genesee began soon after the two became neighbors.

Their connection was deepened when they joined forces in 2020 to create a socially distanced dinner theater called The Genesee Street Cabaret.

The partnership has continued by presenting Three Brothers Theatre performances on The Genesee Theatre's Broadway-sized stage.

"Lombardi" tells the story of Hall of Fame football coach Vince Lombardi, who led the Green Bay Packers to three consecutive NFL championships. The play follows Lombardi over a single week in 1965, while he is preparing to lead his team to victory.

The show also "dives into the man himself, exploring his inspirations, passions, and ability to drive people to achieve more than they thought possible," show organizers said.

The performances are described as "black box theater" on the big stage.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the theater, 203 N. Genesee St. in Waukegan.

All tickets are $15 (plus fees) and are available at geneseetheatre.com and in person at the Genesee Theatre box office.