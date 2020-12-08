Carthage Christmas Festival, other holiday shows move online this year

As always, the Christmas Festival will conclude with the annual Service of Light — during which Siebert Chapel is filled candlelight. The finale is “a breathtaking and unforgettable moment filled with sparkling candlelight to give us all hope during this difficult time,” organizers said, adding, “So grab some hot chocolate and Christmas cookies and enjoy the Christmas Festival from the comfort of your home.”

Kenosha Symphony at home

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra invites members of the public to "join us in celebrating the holiday spirit in your very own home."

The symphony is performing a concert of holiday classics, which will be available at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.

The live streaming concert can be streamed for free on the symphony's YouTube Channel.

Organizers said the concert will enable people to "share a holiday tradition with friends and family and stay safe and comfortable and socially distanced."

The concert, they added, "is a gift to our community to foster peace, joy and happiness."

For more information about the symphony, go to kenoshasymphony.org.

Racine Theatre Guild shows