Carthage Christmas Festival, other holiday shows move online this year

Carthage College invites the community to “celebrate the joy of the holiday season” with the annual Carthage Christmas Festival. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 11-13).
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Christmas Festival will be pre-recorded and made available for the community to watch from home.
There is no cost for this year’s Christmas Festival, but advance registration is required. To receive a link to the Christmas Festival, register at www.carthage.edu/events/christmas-festival.
Featuring the majestic sounds of the college’s Fritsch Memorial Organ, the Carthage Christmas Festival “follows an age-old tradition of sharing the celebration of the birth of Christ through scripture readings and music,” organizers said. “This year’s festival will feature the same beloved elements of our in-person concerts, with some exciting additions made possible by our virtual format.”
The festival features performances by the Carthage Choir, Carthage Treble Choir, Carthage Chorale, Lincoln Chamber Singers, Wind Orchestra and Carthage Philharmonic.
This year’s Christmas Festival theme is “Come, With Healing in Thy Wings,” which references both “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” and “Abide With Me,” which the Wind Orchestra will perform.
As always, the Christmas Festival will conclude with the annual Service of Light — during which Siebert Chapel is filled candlelight. The finale is “a breathtaking and unforgettable moment filled with sparkling candlelight to give us all hope during this difficult time,” organizers said, adding, “So grab some hot chocolate and Christmas cookies and enjoy the Christmas Festival from the comfort of your home.”
Kenosha Symphony at home
The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra invites members of the public to "join us in celebrating the holiday spirit in your very own home."
The symphony is performing a concert of holiday classics, which will be available at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.
The live streaming concert can be streamed for free on the symphony's YouTube Channel.
Organizers said the concert will enable people to "share a holiday tradition with friends and family and stay safe and comfortable and socially distanced."
The concert, they added, "is a gift to our community to foster peace, joy and happiness."
For more information about the symphony, go to kenoshasymphony.org.
Racine Theatre Guild shows
The Racine Theatre Guild is putting together two virtual holiday events this month, which can be watched from home:
Signature Spotlight: Home for the Holidays
Livestream Premiere: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18
Available On-Demand to watch any time: Dec. 19-31
RACINE, WI – December 4, 2020 – Celebrate the season with the Racine Theatre Guild from the comfort of home during Signature Spotlight: Home for the Holidays concert livestreaming online Friday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will also be available to watch anytime on-demand Saturday, December 19 through Thursday, December 31.
Cozy up and tune into a festive and heartwarming concert filled with new and old favorites. Tune in for songs such as “Count Your Blessings,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Greatest Gift of All,” and “Hard Candy Christmas.”
Under the direction of Rob Kroes, these songs will be brought to life through the talents of Ian Anderson, Bob Benson, Kathy Berg, Greg Berg, Kara Ernst-Schalk, Catherine Harris, Charlie Harris, AJ Garcia-Malacara, Juliana Garcia-Malacara, Rob Kroes, Jennifer Larsen, Ashley Mulder, Dana Roders, and Brian Schalk accompanied by Greg Berg. The concert will be filmed and edited by Michael Steinbach of Bach Photography.
Sponsored by SC Johnson, tickets are $15 for individuals or $25 for household viewing. Audience members can purchase tickets for the premier livestream or choose to view the production on-demand. Tickets can be purchased online through www.racinetheatre.org. Call (262) 633-4218 or stop by the box office Tuesdays and Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m. for additional information.
Packy's Holiday Special: The Grinch Who Stole Christmas - FREE
Livestream: Monday, December 21 at 6 p.m.
Available on YouTube: Tuesday, December 22 - Thursday, December 31
RACINE, WI – December 4, 2020 – Packy, the Racine Children’s Theatre friendly elephant mascot, will host “Packy’s Holiday Special” virtually on Monday, December 21 at 6 p.m. Packy and his friends will be using Zoom to help create an online show full of fun, laughter, and jokes through a reader’s theatre performance of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
The beloved story of the green grouch who learns the true meaning of the holiday season, the premiere performance will be livestreamed through Facebook free of charge, but donations will be accepted to support the Racine Children’s Theatre and Racine Theatre Guild. The final performance will also be available Tuesday, December 22 through Thursday, December 31 on YouTube to watch at any time.
The cast includes Saniah Carter, Bree Cuthbertson, AJ Garcia-Malacara, Ben Johnson, Julian Mayfield, Anika Pachniak, Alaina Prochniak, Loghan Simonsen, Ryan Simonsen, Leah Starks, Marianna Wood, and Paolo Wood.
Sponsored by SC Johnson, more details are available online at www.racinetheatre.org. Call (262) 633-4218 or stop by the box office Tuesdays and Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m. for additional information.
More shows to stream
"Peter Pan — A Musical Adventure"
Chicago Shakespeare's Courtyard Theater
Streaming: Dec. 19-Jan. 1
Tickets: Free to stream at www.chicagoshakes.com
Details: The 80-minute show will be free to stream on-demand. It was filmed by multiple cameras in front of a live audience in Chicago's Courtyard Theater.
"Hip Hop Nutcracker"
Milwaukee's Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
Streaming: Dec. 18-19
Tickets: Start at $20 at www.marcuscenter.org
Details: A holiday mash-up for the whole family, directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" was recorded live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. The show is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music.
