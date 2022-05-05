 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carthage College bands performing on May 8

James Ripley, Carthage College band director

James Ripley will conduct the Carthage College Wind Orchestra and Concert Band in Siebert Chapel at 2 p.m. on May 8.

 kenosha news file photo

KENOSHA — The Carthage Wind Orchestra and Concert Band will perform the final concert of this season at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, in the A.F. Siebert Chapel.

The program -- “Excursions and Diversions” -- features "a number of selections that explore an array of compositional types in an entertaining and distinctive fashion," said Professor James Ripley, who conducts the groups.

The featured soloist is Barbara Drapcho, the clarinet instructor at Carthage, performing Robert Spittal’s “Diversions” with the Wind Orchestra. This work includes tongue-in-cheek settings of fanfares, waltzes, ballads, marches and klezmer music, Ripley said.

Also to be performed is the jazz-influenced “Music for the Theater” by Aaron Copland.

Selections by the Concert Band form the “Excursions” portion of the concert, starting with a road trip on the “Autobahn” in a piece by Ryan George. Jennifer Jolley’s “Neoncore” and “Ash” paint vivid portraits of journeys undertaken by the composer, Ripley said. Student conductor Maile Riedel will lead the band on “Ash.”

Jan Bosveld’s “Voyages of Amerigo Vespucci” piece takes the audience (and musicians) "on an excursion through the compositional models of pandiatonicism, minimalism, aleatory, polymeter and bitonality," Ripley said, "emulating the intrepid journeys of Vespucci, but here in search of new musical territory."

The program also continues this spring's Black Composers Matter Initiative, with Hale Smith's "Trinal Dance," a 1968 work based on the waltz style but in a crossover classical jazz setting.

Another work with the title of “Diversions” -- written by John Lynch, the interim director of bands at UW-Stevens Point -- concludes the program of the Wind Orchestra.

The concert also includes one work by the combined bands, Clare Grundman’s “Diversion,” and two selections performed by the Clarinet Choir.

Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. 

