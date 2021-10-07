Carthage College hosting recital, Homecoming concert

Since 1973, the choir has taken 16 European tours, the most recent of which took the Carthage Choir to Hungary, Slovenia and Italy in January 2018.

The Carthage Choir and Wind Orchestra will combine, along with tenor soloist Nathan Takahashi, to perform the "Sanctus" from Charles Gounod's "Messe Solennelle de Sainte Cécile."

Guest artist Mark Paisar, a 2011 Carthage graduate, will perform multiple works for organ. He will begin with "Prelude and Fugue in G Major" by Johann Sebastian Bach and continue with "Vater Unser im Himmelreich" by Georg Böhm. Paisar's portion of the performance will conclude with the sixth movement of "Pièces de Fantaisie pour Grand Orgue — Deuxième Suite, Op. 53, Toccata" by Louis Vierne.

Paisar began his organ studies under the tutelage of Frank Rippl in 2006 and would go on to obtain his Bachelor of Arts degree in organ performance from Carthage College.

During his time at Carthage, Paisar studied organ with Richard Hoskins and piano with Jane Mac Alla-Livingston. After the completion of his undergraduate studies, he attended the University of Kansas, where he received his Master of Musical Arts degree in church music with both organ performance and choral conducting concentrations.