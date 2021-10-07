Carthage College hosting recital, Homecoming concert

Carthage College hosts several free performances in the coming weeks:
- Student recital featuring Zoe Gatz, 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 10) in the college's H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.
Gatz will present her senior recital, title "Fearless," featuring guest artists Rachel Skowronski, Sophie Michalski, Rogelio Castro III, Tyler Meyer and Caitlin Preuss — all fellow Carthage students.
Melissa Cardamone will accompany the musicians throughout the recital.
Based on themes of empowerment, the recital will feature a mix of genres and composers that show what being “fearless” means.
From Kurt Weil and Stephen Sondheim to Paul McCartney and Ingrid Michaelson, Gatz said her recital "will touch concertgoers’ hearts and minds in a recital full of musical empowerment."
- Homecoming Concert, featuring the Carthage Choir, Wind Orchestra and alumni guest artists, 3 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 17) in Carthage's A.F. Siebert Chapel.
The Wind Orchestra will continue its Black Composers Matter Initiative with one of the major works written for band in the past 20 years, "Come Sunday" by Omar Thomas.
Written in two movements — "Testimony" and "Shout" — the piece is a tribute to the Hammond Organ's central role in black worship services.
The Carthage Band is one of the oldest college bands in the United States and was established as a six-piece brass ensemble in 1873 under the leadership of Professor J.M. Helfrich. From its humble beginnings, the band has grown to now include three large ensembles — the Wind Orchestra, Concert Band and the chamber winds group AMATI.
The Carthage Choir will open its portion of the program with "Lindjo," a popular folk dance from Croatia set by Vladimir Berdović, and Latvian composer Raimonds Tiguls’ "Moonlight Sound Design," featuring soloists Elise Brevik and Lauren Hammes.
"If Ye Love Me" by Thomas Tallis and "Sehnsucht (Longing)" by Johannes Brahms — featuring pianist Professor Greg Berg — will also be performed by the choir.
The choir's program conclues with Montana composer David Maslanka’s "Little Dance for Barbara Mason," featuring percussionist Justin Hall and clarinetist Katiann Nelson.
This fall, the Carthage Choir is under the direction of Distinguished Conductor in Residence Richard Bjella.
Founded in 1927 as the Carthage College A Cappella Choir, the Carthage Choir is now in its 93rd year. Originally a choir that performed a cappella choral music solely from the sacred repertory, the choir now performs sacred and secular music from the full expanse of choral traditions.
Since 1973, the choir has taken 16 European tours, the most recent of which took the Carthage Choir to Hungary, Slovenia and Italy in January 2018.
The Carthage Choir and Wind Orchestra will combine, along with tenor soloist Nathan Takahashi, to perform the "Sanctus" from Charles Gounod's "Messe Solennelle de Sainte Cécile."
Guest artist Mark Paisar, a 2011 Carthage graduate, will perform multiple works for organ. He will begin with "Prelude and Fugue in G Major" by Johann Sebastian Bach and continue with "Vater Unser im Himmelreich" by Georg Böhm. Paisar's portion of the performance will conclude with the sixth movement of "Pièces de Fantaisie pour Grand Orgue — Deuxième Suite, Op. 53, Toccata" by Louis Vierne.
Paisar began his organ studies under the tutelage of Frank Rippl in 2006 and would go on to obtain his Bachelor of Arts degree in organ performance from Carthage College.
During his time at Carthage, Paisar studied organ with Richard Hoskins and piano with Jane Mac Alla-Livingston. After the completion of his undergraduate studies, he attended the University of Kansas, where he received his Master of Musical Arts degree in church music with both organ performance and choral conducting concentrations.
Paisar continued his studies at the University of Kansas and earned his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in church music.
He currently serves as the Associate Director of Music at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in the Twin Cities.
Note: Admission to all these events is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. To get tickets, log on at www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. All audience members are required to wear masks.