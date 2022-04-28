Carthage hosting music events

KENOSHA — It’s another busy week of music events at Carthage College, including a one-act opera performance and a student recital on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive:

Opera Workshop

Students in Carthage’s Opera Workshop are performing “Birds of a Feather: A Magic Flute Sequel.”

The free performances are 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1, in H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

“Birds of a Feather” is a one-act opera written by Carthage Professor Greg Berg several years ago.

Since its premiere, the opera has been updated, with new pieces added and an enlarged cast.

Students in the cast are a combination of experienced veterans and newcomers to opera, including Katrina Seabright, Faith Albright, Alecia Corey, Christopher Glade, Adam Blackwood, Nathan Koehlert and Essence Christian.

The program begins with solo arias and duets from several of Mozart’s well-known operas, including “Cosi Fan Tutte,” “The Marriage of Figaro” and “Don Giovanni.”

Berg's "Birds of a Feather" opera is, he said, "a gentle reminder that gender is not simply black and white, showing the audience the importance of allowing people to be who they choose to be."

The opera is dedicated to the memory of Ray Watson, a Carthage student and former participant of the Opera Workshop who died in December 2019.

Berg leads the Opera Workshop, which has become a long-standing tradition at Carthage. The students have sung various pieces by composers including Mozart, Frank Shubert, Gilbert and Sullivan, and Offenbach. The Opera Workshop has also performed original pieces by Berg, including “Black September,” “The Power of Two: Unbreakable Bonds of Love and Friendship” and “New Impresario.”

“Black September” debuted in 2016 and is an opera with a tragic tone as it is based on the hostage crisis at the 1972 Munich Olympic games. “The Power of Two” debuted last semester for the fall Opera Workshop, and “The New Impresario” was performed to a virtual audience due to Carthage’s social distancing guidelines.

Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. There is also a free livestream option for viewing from home.

Student recital

Yuhan Xue will perform her senior piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in A.F. Siebert Chapel.

She will perform Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” a series of short piano pieces inspired by the works of painter Vladimir Hartmann. She will also perform "Sonata Op. 109" by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Rounding out the recital is Tan Dun’s “The C-A-G-E,” which will showcase her technical ability as she reaches into the piano to play the strings directly.

Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. There is also a free livestream option for viewing from home.

