Celebrate 'Day of the Dead' at the Kenosha Public Museum

Kenosha’s public museums and libraries celebrate the Halloween season with special events for families, children, teens and adults:
- Dinos in the Dark: Visitors are welcome to take a flashlight tour of the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Bring a flashlight and walk among the dinosaur skeletons, which “will come alive in the shadows as you discover their unique features.” At the museum, 5608 10th Ave. $5 admission ($2 for Friends of the Museum). Note: Registration is required in advance. Call 262-653-4450. Tours are 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 22 and 29. Each evening includes four half-hour sessions. You must register for a specific time slot.
- Dia de los Muertos: The Kenosha Public Museum is hosting a “Day of the Dead” celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Participants will learn about traditions surrounding the holiday, make ofrendas (offering or altar), play Mexican games and create paper crafts for celebrating at home. The event also features educational displays by Bradford High School students. At the museum, 5500 First Ave. Admission is free, and no registration is required.
- Ghost Hunting at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum — Adults: From 9 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, adults are invited to visit the museum after hours to hear spooky stories of strange happenings. The students will “explore possible evidence of the paranormal, including pictures and EVPs captured by real life ghost hunters.” You can then “investigate the museum for yourself” ... if you dare! At the museum, 5608 10th Ave. $20 admission ($10 for Friends of the Museum). Note: Registration is required in advance. Call 262-653-4450.
For more information about programs at the public museums, call 262-653-4140 or visit https://museums.kenosha.org/
Library programs
- Tiny Terrors Children’s Party: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Families are invited to “drop in to the Southwest Library for spookily cute crafts and games. There will even be pumpkin bowling!” Admission is free.
- Nights at Northside: Howl-o-ween: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, outside the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. This after-hours event includes a Pet Costume Contest (human costumes encouraged, too), mini pumpkin painting, the KPL Book Truck and information about local pet resources. Admission is free, and all ages are encouraged to attend. Note: Pet costume contest participants should check-in at the registration table at the start of the event. All attending pets should be comfortable with social events and must be leashed and/or appropriately contained.
For more information about library programs, go to www.mykpl.info/events.